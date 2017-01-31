Social Scene: TGH Circus Night, Captain's Ball, Don Brosco Award

TGH Circus Night — Jan. 25

Life is a circus for Kristen Michelle Wilson, the first woman ringmaster for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. She and other performers greeted children of all ages at Tampa General Hospital Foundation's 26th annual patrons' party, Night at the Circus, at Firestick Grill in Amalie Arena on Jan. 25.

Children tried on bejeweled, ringmaster costumes, had their faces painted, and hammed it up with entertainers.

Chairwomen Teale Smith and Mary Taggart were happy to host many sponsors, including McKibbon Hospitality and Taggart Properties, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and the Lightning Foundation, to help net about $240,000 for TGH Children's Medical Center.

The foundation also donated more than 1,300 circus tickets to local charities.

Captain's Ball — Jan. 26

Hundreds of pirates from Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and their guests took over Tampa Yacht and Country Club, decorated in pirate motif, for the annual Captain's Ball.

Krewe captain Christopher Lykes wouldn't say how many were attending, "but we have a full yacht club — from stem to stern."

He added, "This is a chance for us to gather up and make our plans on how to get possession of the city on Saturday."

The ball was held a few days before the big event — the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates and pirate invasion Jan. 28.

Maj. Gen. Pete Gersten, director of strategic plans with Air Force headquarters at the Pentagon, was among the guests at the ball.

"I think this is a wonderful experience; it is an epic pirate adventure on my birthday," said Gersten, who turned 51 the day of the ball.

Don Bosco — Jan. 27

Joe and Anne Garcia and Jody and Julie Fameree were honored Jan. 27 with the Don Bosco Award during a dinner at the Mary Help of Christians Center.

The center includes Cristo Rey High School, a Boys & Girls Club, a church, a summer camp, a retirement home for clergy and other facilities.

The award honors people who live the spirit of Don Bosco, an Italian priest who founded the Salesian religious order in 1859. His feast day is Jan. 31.

Joe Garcia said, "These people are the greatest and we now have more partnerships" at the center.

Julie Fameree said she and her husband have attended Mary Help of Christians church for 28 years and "this is our spiritual home."

Father Steve Ryan, director of the center, said the fifth annual dinner "is all home-spun. Every bit of decorations, setup and all has been the work of parishioners and our volunteers."

The dinner kicked off a three-day Don Bosco Festival, which also included a youth conference, pony rides, games, entertainment, food and a mass.