State Fair launches people's choice award for new food

The “Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake” is just one of the new and unusual foods to be voted on in the Florida State Fair People’s Choice Fare Favorite Awards.

The Florida State Fair begins its third annual People's Choice Fare Favorite Awards on Monday.

Expanding beyond the burger creations from the first two competitions, this year's contest will involve a variety of new and unusual fair concoctions, including the "Chili Bacon Mac Grilled Cheese," the "Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake" and a "White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog."

Also garnering interest: the "Florida Firecracker," a burger stuffed with jalapeno poppers and bacon; the "Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake'' and ''Gator Mac and Cheese.''

"As the first State Fair in the country, the Florida State Fair is able to offer our guests the opportunity to taste some of the most unique food creations of the year," said Cheryl F. Flood, executive director of the Florida State Fair Authority. "Over the years, food has become an iconic part of the fair experience, and our vendors work very hard to bring the most delicious and unusual foods to our fair. We're always excited to sample the latest creations."

The voting begins online today at floridastatefair.com and runs through Jan. 30. The creation with the most votes will be crowned the Fare Favorite. The winner will be announced Jan. 31.

The fair runs from Feb. 9-20. Discounted admission and ride tickets for the Florida State Fair are available at all area Walgreens through Feb. 8, as well at floridastatefair.com. Individuals and families can save up to 30 percent off the price at the gate by buying in advance.