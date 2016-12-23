Salvation Army frets drop in donations to red kettles in Tampa Bay and Florida

The ringing could be heard several feet away as shoppers approached and departed the Winn-Dixie on 62nd Avenue N in St. Petersburg last week.

Javaris Knight, bell in hand, stood in front of the store in a red apron, nodding at shoppers as they passed by wheeling carts filled with groceries.

"Have a good day," he said, flashing a smile to a middle-aged woman in a denim jacket while she handed him three crisp dollar bills for the red kettle.

The bell ringers of the Salvation Army are as sure a signal of the holiday season as eggnog and poinsettias. But the nonprofit says donations are down sharply this year in the region and across Florida, in part, after some retailers pushed for later start dates for red kettle collections outside their doors.

Area supervisors for the charity fretted this week that they may have to help fewer families in need of food, shelter and gifts for Christmas.

"We would have less to serve people with," said Capt. Andrew Miller, area commander for the Salvation Army in Tampa and Hillsborough County, speaking of the slow pace this week.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are on track to finish down 9 percent in donations compared with last year. Statewide kettle donations are down 12 percent as of last weekend, according to a state Salvation Army representative.

The Salvation Army relies on the money not only to make the holidays brighter for low-income families, but also to help those in need of financial assistance throughout the year.

The organization raised $2.2 million last year in Hillsborough and Pinellas through red kettle donations and assisted more than 101,000 people in the bay area during the holiday season.

Statewide, the kettles hauled in about $6 million last year. The campaign is the premier fundraising event for the Salvation Army.

"We rely on those kettle donations — every nickel, dime and penny and dollar that goes into those — to help our fellow Americans with what they need," said Dulcinea Kimrey, communications director for the Salvation Army of Florida.

In years past, Kimrey said the Salvation Army typically has had volunteers at locations such as grocery stores and shopping centers a few weeks before Thanksgiving. This year, some retail chains insisted collections start after Thanksgiving.

In Hillsborough, Miller said he also had a problem recruiting volunteers and was unable to schedule as many as he would have liked this year. In the southern part of the county, he had 45 open locations for volunteers to seek donations but could only fill 25 of them after Thanksgiving.

"That really hurt us," he said. "I just didn't have the kettles out there."

Fortunately, Kimrey said, the problem isn't national. Each year, kettle donations to the organization tend to increase nationwide. However, she said it's not abnormal for some places to see ebbs and flows year to year.

As for the bay area, Miller was hoping for a late spike in donations as people finish their Christmas shopping.

A final jump in donations, Kimrey said, is typical each year as malls stay open later to accommodate last-minute shoppers. Because of that, she wasn't giving up hope on the campaign's final day.

"Floridians typically have been very generous in the past," she said. "We're hoping and praying that they continue to do so this year."

Knight, 20, who volunteered as a bell ringer this year for the first time, wasn't aware of the dropoff in donations, but was happy to be doing his part.

For several weeks, he has camped outside various stores, often for eight hours at a stretch. He wanted to volunteer with the charity because he relates to the hardships of the families it helps.

He dealt with homelessness as a kid, and the Salvation Army offered his brothers and father a warm meal, shelter and Christmas gifts when they experienced trouble during the holidays.

"They gave us a Christmas and a Thanksgiving," he said.

He said he is sure that, with whatever it raises, the nonprofit will do whatever it can in the upcoming year to help families who need assistance.

"The slogan speaks for itself: They do do the most good," he said. "They're going to make the best of it."

