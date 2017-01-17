Tampa police pension fund to pay slain officer's widow $1 million after finding benefits error

TAMPA — For years, former Tampa police Officer Ann Williams Thorn wondered whether she was getting a smaller widow's benefit than she deserved for the death of her husband — a fellow officer shot and killed right in front of her in 1975.

Now the board of the Tampa Fire and Police Pension Fund has concluded that, yes, she was, and has paid her more than $218,400 in back benefits.

Still to come is perhaps another $1 million or more — interest on four decades of underpayments. The amount is still being calculated, but could bring the total amount paid to Thorn to about $1.3 million.

"It's going to be substantial," said police Detective Richard Griner, chairman of the pension fund's board, which voted unanimously on Dec. 15 to correct the error.

None of the employees involved in the original benefits calculation are still around.

"I don't know how it went that long that it didn't get caught," Griner said. "It's very unfortunate. I'm just glad the board decided to do the right thing and give her what she was due."

Thorn, who still lives in the bay area, could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening. Griner and plan administrator Tiffany Ernst, who uncovered the error, recently went to Thorn's home to give her the news.

Stunned, she didn't say a thing for two or three minutes.

"She just looked at me and stared and wasn't breathing," Griner said. "I said, 'Can you please breathe?' ''

When she did catch her breath, he said, she "thanked us profusely."

• • •

This story began about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 1975.

Ann Williams, then a 24-year-old Tampa police officer, and her husband, Anthony Williams, 27, pulled up to a 7-Eleven on N Hesperides Street at Hillsborough Avenue. He was off-duty, according to a news story by the Associated Press, and had just picked her up from work.

Anthony headed in to buy some milk. Ann waited in the car with their 4-year-old son, Anthony Paul Williams.

Inside, three robbers had bound the clerk with tape, put her in a room at gunpoint and rifled the cash register. Also inside: an off-duty sheriff's auxiliary deputy who had seen the three and was waiting out of sight. He emerged from a back room, his pistol drawn, about the same time as Anthony Williams walked up.

As Anthony Williams approached the front of the store, he crouched at the glass door and motioned for Ann to throw him a gun. She slid her .38-caliber pistol across the pavement just as one robber burst through the door and shot her husband as he knelt to reach for the gun. The bullet tore through his arm and punched into his chest.

News accounts from the time and official versions of the chaotic firefight that ensued differ in some details, but the robbers, the deputy and Ann Williams all fired shots, she from the handgun she had grabbed from her husband's side. One robber ran from the store, wounded, and dropped to the ground. Ann Williams handcuffed him not far from the spot where her husband lay.

"I held my husband while he died," Thorn told the Tampa Tribune in 2004.

Robber Vito Mikenas was killed in the shootout. His brother, Mark Mikenas, was wounded and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to death in 1976. The sentence was changed to life in prison in 1991. A third man, Mark Rinaldi, was convicted of second-degree murder and paroled in 1980.

Anthony Williams was the third Tampa police officer to die in the line of duty in just three months in 1975, and the second to be shot to death.

Anthony and Ann had been high school sweethearts, and she had followed him into police work after reading a newspaper story about another woman at the police academy. Hundreds of law enforcement officers attended his funeral. She fell across the casket and wept.

She returned to work a few weeks later. In 1978, according to the Tribune, the department dismissed her after she suffered a breakdown. At the time, the department didn't provide the counseling it does now for officers exposed to trauma. Her dismissal came after one night she heard someone talking about her, saying "that it should have been me that died, that he (Anthony) was a better cop, and that it was all my fault," she told the Tribune. She checked herself into a hospital for help.

"I am really lucky to be here," she said in 2004. "I had an angel in my pocket who didn't want me to go."

• • •

For decades after her husband's death, Thorn, who remarried in 1997, sent roses to Tampa police headquarters for the anniversary of her husband's death.

The city's police pension fund was sending her a widow's benefit, but in the wrong amount.

Under the fund's rules, she should have been receiving half her late husband's pay. Instead, someone calculated half of a lesser amount tied to a line-of-duty disability, which did not apply in her case.

The fund, which has received national recognition for the unusually high returns it earns on its investments, said in a news release that repaying Thorn will not materially affect its finances, its participants, the city of Tampa or taxpayers. It also said it regretted the error.

As a result of the discovery, the pension fund reviewed benefit calculations for all widows of fallen police officers and firefighters now receiving benefits. It found no other errors.

"We don't know who did the calculation," Griner said of the mistake in Thorn's case. "We're talking 40 years ago."

In 2001, he said, Thorn was going through some records and found what appeared to her to be a discrepancy in the amount of her benefit. She contacted the pension fund office to ask for a review, but nothing ever came of her request. The issue came up again when Ernst, the plan administrator, was reviewing old records.

This time, Griner said, "it was addressed within a week and a half by the board."