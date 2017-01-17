Tampa Theatre asks Hillsborough for $325,000 to replace outdated seats

TAMPA — Hillsborough County taxpayers are likely to help the Tampa Theatre buy new seats for its 90-year-old building.

The theatre, which is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, has applied for a $325,000 grant from the county that would go toward replacing the existing seats with more comfortable chairs.

County commissioners will decide whether to approve the grant at their Thursday meeting. The vote is scheduled for the consent agenda, a point during the meeting when commissioners typically approve dozens of items in one unanimous vote and almost always without any debate.

The grant, through the county's Capital Asset Preservation program, requires the theatre to match the amount. The program is available to the county's cultural institutions.

The overhaul of the theatre seats is slotted for November or December. It's the first time in 40 years and only the second time in the theatre's history that the seats will be replaced. The update is part of a larger renovation of the building announced in December that will include improvements to prevent groundwater intrusion and upgrades to the lighting and HVAC system.

More than any other complaint, guests have frequently commented to theatre staff that the seats are not up to par.

"They're worn. They're uncomfortable," said Tampa Theatre President and CEO John Bell. "As we go through the reseating, we'll increase the legroom, make sure the seats are not only beautiful but comfortable."

The number of seats in the theatre will decrease from 1,410 to less than 1,300 as a result of the upgrades. The theatre is likely to temporarily close during the installation.

Last year commissioners awarded $325,000 to the theatre for basement work. The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, the Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Bay History Center and the Lowry Park Zoo also received funds in 2016.

However, the grant to the theatre came with a catch: Owners had to agree to host three events for the county at no charge, including the Gasparilla Film Festival.

At the time, then-Commissioner Kevin Beckner called the terms inappropriate and not the intention of the grant program, which he authored.

But Commissioner Ken Hagan said they were necessary because "it's like pulling teeth" trying to get the theatre to host community events.

"Tampa Theatre has been a bad community partner," Hagan said during last year's meeting.

The same conditions are attached to this year's grant.

"I was a little taken aback by the exchange last year but I'm confident that we are in fact responsive to the community," Bell said. "The county has certain goals and certain commissioners have certain projects they want to make sure are priorities, and we're happy to work with the commission to achieve those goals. If they want to link these things together, then that's their decision."

Last year, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn criticized the Tampa Theatre when he learned it had purchased a $425,000 office near its Franklin Street digs, noting that the theatre "constantly" asked the city to help maintaining its facility.

One of the biggest challenges in replacing the old theatre chairs is ensuring that the new seats and their modern amenities match the aesthetic of a theatre nearly a century old.

"How do you design a cup holder that looks like it's from 1926 when there were no cupholders in 1926?" Bell said.

One change isn't on the horizon, however.

"You're not going to find recliners," Bell said.

