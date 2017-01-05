Tarpon Springs girl chosen as Epiphany dove bearer has long looked forward to the honor

Maria Chagaris, 16, was selected as the dove bearer for Epiphany 2017 in Tarpon Springs.

TARPON SPRINGS — The first time Maria Chagaris remembers watching a teenage girl release a dove at the bank of Spring Bayou during Epiphany, she was in a stroller. But she knew even then that she someday wanted to be that girl, dressed in white with the whole city's eyes on her.

And Friday, she will be.

Chagaris, 16, was chosen as the dove bearer for the 111th Epiphany ceremony, a traditional Greek Orthodox Christian celebration that will draw thousands to Tarpon Springs to celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ.

"It is an honor," said Chagaris, who was born in the city. "Growing up seeing it, I know how big of a deal it is here."

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral choir director John Lulias says Chagaris was the obvious choice as dove bearer this year. As an unmarried and faithful longtime member of the choir, she met the traditional requirements, but he said her character made her stand out.

"She has the type of character that is understated," said Lulias, who, along with past director Katy Faklis, is responsible for choosing the dove bearer. "She is quiet and reserved, but also very active and a strong participant in church and school activities."

As a sophomore at Tarpon Springs High School, Chagaris plays flute in the marching band. She is also in an honors program.

Her mother, Tina Chagaris, says she looks at her daughter being chosen as "a blessing from God." She, too, has watched the religious celebration since she was a small child.

Chagaris' role as dove bearer will begin at the church, where she will sing with the choir before walking outside to take the white dove — symbolizing the Holy Spirit of the Holy Trinity of God — in her hands. She will walk in the procession from the church to the banks of Spring Bayou, where she will release the dove alongside the archbishop before the Epiphany cross is thrown into the water.

Sixty-five males ages 16 to 18 will jump into the water to search for the cross, a tradition that represents Jesus' baptism by John the Baptist in the Jordan River. The boy who finds it is said to receive one year of blessings from God.

Along with excitement, Chagaris says she feels nervous. There will be so many people, she has thought, and what if the bird flies away before it's time? But words of advice from Fotini Sisois, her classmate who was chosen as dove bearer last year, have reassured her.

"She told me to just make sure to keep calm, and keep rubbing the bird," Chagaris said. "I know everything will be okay."

111th Epiphany celebration

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N Pinellas Ave.

• 8 a.m.: Orthros

• 9:30 a.m.: Archierarchical liturgy

• 11:30 a.m.: Greater Blessing of Waters

• 12:15 p.m.: procession to Spring Bayou

• 1 p.m.: blessing of Spring Bayou, releasing of dove and casting of the cross

Road closures

• U.S. 19 from Pine Street to Lemon Street

• Tarpon Avenue from Gross Avenue to Spring Bayou

• Riverside Drive from Canal Street to Spring Bayou

• S Spring Boulevard from Shaddock Street to Spring Bayou

• All other streets surrounding Spring Bayou

• Detour for drivers headed north on U.S. 19 will be Lemon Street to Gross Avenue to Pine Street and back onto U.S. 19. Drivers headed south on U.S. 19 will reverse this route.

