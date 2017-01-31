TBT Photo Nerd: " 52 Week Photography Challenge 2017"

TBT Photo Nerd - A weekly All Eyes blog post brought to you by an advanced hobbyist, Emmitt Lane, aimed at connecting the photo enthusiast in all of us through the sharing of practical photography tips and news.

Topic:" 52 Week Photography Challenge 2017"

I recently discovered an article written by Dale Foshe, "Shoot This 52 Week Photo Challenge in 2017 to Improve Your Skills," on the PetaPixel.com website. I found it useful because it allows you to put your creativity and technical knowledge to the test. This challenge, unlike many I've seen, has a higher difficulty level. Each week is designed to challenge 1 of 3 areas: the ability to tell a story with a photograph, the technical aptitude of the photographer, and the artistic impression of a photo. Another great feature of this challenge is it can be started at any time. I hope you find this challenging as well! - Emmitt Lane

Emmitt Lane

Tampa Bay resident and Air Force reservist, Emmitt Lane currently works as a logistics analyst for a defense contractor company. Growing up as a military dependent, Emmitt was fortunate to live and travel to different places around the world, fueling his interest in photography. As an adult he took to photographing the sites he visited. However, it wasn't until he purchased his first DSLR a few years ago that his passion and desire to develop his craft for photography started to really grow. Emmitt photographs in all genres but what he enjoys most is landscape and night photography. Check in on his photographic journey.

Instagram: Instagram-@el3fotografie