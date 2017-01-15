The time to stand against bigotry is still before us

Someone scrawled neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic symbols on sidewalks outside of Chabad of Clearwater, Temple B'nai Israel and Congregation Beth Shalom recently, reminding us again that the United States' social progress continues to be dogged by those who want to mute our growing evolution of acceptance.

Drunk on Haterade, these inebriated individuals spread their divisiveness through heinous acts and the echo chamber of social media. Those of us hell-bent on combating such hatred have to do more. We need to push beyond Facebook and Twitter, our own comfort zones, embrace our neighbors and stand against bigotry.

Decency and dignity need a transfusion of love. . . .

Seen on a bumper sticker: Speak Your Mind, Even If Your Voice Shakes. . . .

Join Jamall Anderson and me at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ferg's St. Petersburg as we promote Anderson's new memoir, The Best Bet. I've enjoyed helping him bring his story to fruition. . . .

Drew Woodke, a seminarian for the Diocese of St. Petersburg, passed along an interesting idea. Bishop Gregory Parkes, the new head of the diocese, is 6-foot-8. So too is Lightning goalie Ben Bishop.

Yes, we do need to get these two "Bishops" together. . . .

I hope President-elect Donald Trump offers an inaugural message Friday that can begin to narrow the nation's growing chasm. Critics may argue I'm trying to normalize his presidency with such sentiment. Others will say demanding a respectful tone from him makes me a sore loser.

But really, I'm just asking the president to be presidential. We desperately need, as President Barack Obama noted, a "basic sense of solidarity."

Scorched earth tweets got you elected, but they're no way to lead a country.

That's all I'm saying.