Tibetan monks to create mandala in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — Eight Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will create a sacred mandala over six days at Florida CraftArt Galleries. A symbol of the Buddhist belief that life is beautiful and transitory, the intricate mandala is created in a meditative sequence of laying down brightly colored sand in repetitive patterns. They will share Tibetan culture and traditions, and offer lessons on compassion. Tibetan works of art will also be for sale.

You can watch the mandala construction Tuesday through Feb. 5, when there will be a dismantling ceremony. There will be daily chanting at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Free. Florida CraftArt Galleries, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (727) 821-7391.