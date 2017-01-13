Tony Saladino to honor late wife with culinary scholarship

BRANDON — Tony Saladino told his wife, Bertha, that he didn't want to hear anything about it.

He said he didn't want to think about it. He told her to just go ahead and do, "Whatever you want, but I'm not going to help you with this because I can't stand the thought of it."

This was more than 10 years ago and it was in regards to his and her funeral arrangements.

Bertha said she was simply thinking about the loved ones left behind.

Tony remembers her telling him, "This will help. This is a good thing to do."

Then on Jan. 24, 2016, when Bertha died at the age of 84 after suffering a heart attack, Tony suddenly found himself lost and wondering what funeral arrangements Bertha had made all those years before.

What he discovered was that Bertha — as she had done throughout her life, and most famously for more than 30 years at the annual Tony Saladino Baseball Tournament — had taken care of EVERYTHING, from flower arrangements, to the casket, to color choices, to the food after the services.

All paid for.

Yes, Bertha had a feast catered for dozens upon dozens of mourners.

"She took care of us even after she passed," Tony Saladino said. "Now that is love."

That is Bertha.

In the year that has followed her death, Tony, 81, has compiled books from the pile of hand-written letters sent to him about her. He has arranged sections on his wall for the many family photos including her. He has visited her grave every Sunday, "And had my cry."

And now, after hours of hearing her voice in his head, he has thought, "How can I help? What would be a good thing to do?"

He thought of how Bertha was the one in 1981 who came up with the idea for the Tony Saladino Baseball Tournament (to honor Tony's father who had passed away); and how she was the one who fed EVERYONE with homemade food at the tournament; and how it was she who came up with the idea for the Tony Saladino baseball scholarship fund ($5,000 given every year to a Hillsborough County player moving onto the University of Tampa).

With Bertha's voice behind him, ideas raised.

Why not start a Bertha Saladino Culinary/Hospitality Scholarship? And why not form some kind of a win-win partnership with high school or college or professional culinary students to make meals at the tournament?

With about two months remaining before the 2017 Saladino Tournament begins, Tony said the Bertha Scholarship is little more than an idea.

This year 28 teams are scheduled to participate, and hundreds of folks are ready to enjoy the hospitality and bountiful food served in the loving tradition of Bertha.

That said, Tony is asking for help with this new scholarship, an idea that could grow into something awesome because, of course, the name Bertha Saladino is attached to it.

If you're interested, feel free to call Tony's fundraising assistant, Rosemarie Pollock Neville at (813) 310-8079.

Contact Scott Purks at hillsnews@tampabay.com.