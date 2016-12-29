View-Masters, flash drives and 3-D glasses: All helped Tampa land the Big Game

TAMPA — Before Tampa could win the bidding war to host this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, the city had to lose one first.

In 2013, the heavy favorite to host the inaugural playoff championship was Arlington, Texas, where Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had recently opened a football mecca that could hold more than 100,000 fans.

The choice was such a foregone conclusion that no other city bothered to make a serious run at the game — except Tampa.

Predictably, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission's long-shot bid came up short. Arlington was chosen to host college football's first playoff championship, played in 2015.

But Tampa's entry was more than a Hail Mary pass. Even before the playoff was announced, leaders in the local sports and business communities had decided jumping in early was the best way to open eyes to a non-traditional college football market like Tampa.

"We really worked our tails off to put together a competitive bid," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan. "We thought it would position us well for one of the games played after that."

It worked. Eight months later, the playoff committee announced that Raymond James Stadium would host the national championship game in 2017.

"It helped them a lot," Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said of the first bid. "It let our board start becoming familiar with them and what they had to offer.''

He compared it to a batter facing a pitcher in baseball.

"Maybe the first time you're not successful,'' he said. "But you learn what his stuff is like and maybe next time you're more comfortable at the plate."

What was it about Tampa that ultimately secured next week's game? Here's what people close to the bid, both within the community and college football, had to say:

• • •

On Sept. 26, 2013, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission hand-delivered its bids to host the 2016 and 2017 national championship games. The package was 7,200 pages and filled 13 three-ring binders.

"It didn't feel right to us to just put this in a box and ship it to Dallas," said Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, the non-profit agency that recruits sporting events to the area. "We looked them in the eye and said this was our focus and vision for the event and we hoped to be able to earn the opportunity."

Attached to the introductory letter was a flash drive that held an electronic copy of the bid. The drive was in the shape of thick, black glasses. "Focus and vision," the letter emphasized.

The sports commission built on that theme in the following months. On Oct. 30, they sent the selection committee toy View-Masters with three reels of photos of Raymond James Stadium and other hosting venues, and places for guests to play and stay during their trip.

"We kind of chuckled thinking Mike Slive, then commissioner of the SEC, was going to be at his desk using a viewfinder," Higgins said.

Two weeks later, committee members received a 3-D book and glasses showing a mock itinerary of events for their visit to Tampa.

"It was very clever and creative," Hancock said. "It's always fascinating to me how cities can come up with new little ways to bring smiles to the face. That's what those did. They made us smile."

Creative and sneaky, Hagan said.

"We were forbidden from providing anything that would be a gift," Hagan said, "but that was viewed as part of the bid package. It was just a really cool element and I don't think any other city matched it."

On the morning of the vote, the sports commission sent its final pitch: A sleek marketing video with shots of locals playing football in Tampa Bay parks, beaches and the stadium set to sounds of broadcasting calls from iconic postseason games.

The goal was to help judges envision Tampa — which doesn't boast a Power Five Conference college team or any of the sport's conference championships — as a backdrop for college football.

"The history books await," a narrator says on the video. "This can be your moment. Together let's celebrate college football like never before."

Hours later, the announcement came. Tampa would be the first city that doesn't host a major bowl game to put on the championship.

• • •

Hancock and several of his top lieutenants have seen first-hand how Tampa Bay hosts big time sporting events.

Hancock ran the NCAA Final Four when St. Petersburg staged the college basketball championship in 1999 at Tropicana Field. The region's ability to put on a basketball event at a baseball stadium made an impression on him.

"The weekend was awesome,'' he said.

Similarly, College Football Playoff executives Reid Sigmon and Michael Kelly played key roles in the hosting of the 2001 Super Bowl in Tampa. Kelly was president of the host committee and Sigmon was director of operations.

Hancock, Sigmon and Kelly were the three key College Football Playoff staff helping the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director chose the site of this year's national championship game.

"There was a relationship that we tried to establish and maintain over the years," said Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Every event that we do is a marketing brochure for the next."

Tampa has hosted four Super Bowls. More recently, it staged the 2012 Republican National Convention and the 2014 Bollywood Awards.

That experience means the city not only knows the challenges of running operations and security under a national spotlight but how to woo prospective clients when they're in town.

In October 2013, college football brass visited the area for two days. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said the city rolled out the red carpet, and every department in city government had a role in the courtship, from parks to waste management.

"We've done this so many times we have a playbook of what to do," Buckhorn said. "We love to compete. And more importantly, we love to win."

• • •

When it's played Jan. 9, the national championship game will have something none of the city's previous events had: the Riverwalk.

The centerpiece of downtown Tampa's revitalization was not yet finalized when the city made its pitch for the championship. But the vision of embracing the waterfront and connecting key downtown venues via the Riverwalk delivered a "wow" factor that separated Tampa from the competition, Hancock said.

The committee selected Tampa over Santa Clara, Calif.; Jacksonville; Minneapolis; San Antonio, Texas; and Miami.

"I'm not prepared to say they wouldn't have received it anyway,'' Hancock said. "But the new downtown Tampa was the icing on the cake."

In other host cities, events were spread out across a metro area. Here, aside from the game itself, most of the major functions will take place in downtown Tampa. There are concerts scheduled for Curtis Hixon Park, a 5K race along Bayshore Boulevard, media day at Amalie Arena, Yacht Village for boaters near Sail Pavilion and three days of fan activities at the Tampa Convention Center.

The Riverwalk links them all together.

"This is the coming out party for the Riverwalk," Higgins said. "It would've been very difficult for us to put together as compelling of a bid vision and a host experience without some of these things that have taken place downtown over the last decade."

• • •

Bells and whistles aside, you don't get to host a national championship unless the venue and the city can handle it, Hancock said.

In its bid, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission included assurances that Raymond James Stadium would be upgraded with new video boards and 6,600 additional seats.

Those renovations, part of a $100 million agreement reached between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority, the government agency that runs the stadium, were unveiled in September during the first Bucs home game. The TSA's share is $29 million, paid for with bed tax dollars collected on hotel stays.

"I don't think we're sitting here today having this conversation if Ray Jay had the 20-year-old video boards and didn't have this transformation," Higgins said. "All these bids, no matter what event we're going after, always start with the place to play. If you don't have that at a high level it's difficult to be competitive."

Hancock said Tampa International Airport received high marks, as did the city's hotels and secondary venues, like the convention center.

Ken Elder, a sports marketing consultant who previously worked for the College Football Playoff, said the key for cities is having the infrastructure of a major metropolitan area but the ability to showcase the game.

"You don't want a city so big that you fade into the woodwork, and you know whatever game you bring into Tampa, they're going to get excited about it and that's something that really sets Tampa apart," said Elder, who also worked on Super Bowl host committees, including in Tampa. "Tampa is a larger city with a small-town feel. You feel welcome when you come in. "

Of course, Tampa's big draw for visitors is the same for event organizers: The promise of sunshine and 70-degree weather in January. The beaches don't hurt, either.

"We had a cold weekend when we were in Dallas and people had a great time," Hancock said. "But all else being equal, weather and amenities are nice."

Contact Steve Contorno at scontorno@tampabay.com. Follow @scontorno.