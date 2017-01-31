Volleyball program celebrates five years of affordable club play

Coach Vicky Page teaches students the “spike approach” technique. Girls hold hands and “jump over the stream” before running to spike the ball over the net.

Most see getting knocked in the face with a volleyball as a major setback.

Volleyball coach Vicky Page says it's cause for celebration.

"We celebrate the biggest fear, getting hit in the face," Page said. "Many girls have issues with self-confidence and we want them to feel like they can make mistakes and build their confidence."

This month, Vicky Page and husband David Page celebrate the five year anniversary of Legacy Volleyball, their year-round, low cost volleyball training program offered to boys and girls across the Tampa Bay area.

Her motto is not only to build the skills for volleyball, but for life.

"Coach Vicky lets us focus on being a team," 12-year-old player Bianca Flores said. "She tells us it's not about winning, it's about playing the game and helping each other out."

Page saw the need for the program after coaching the competitive USAV Club Storm Volleyball program at the Bob Sierra YMCA. For years, she watched parents pay high fees for quality volleyball training and noticed girls had limited options for playing if they did not make the team.

"I watched a lot of kids not make the club teams and then had parents ask, 'Where can my daughter play in Hillsborough County?' The answer was nowhere," Page said.

This was Page's inspiration to start Legacy Volleyball. So far, the program has trained more than 1,000 children from around the Citrus Park area and as far away as Hernando County.

Grace Hanlan, 14, said her friend recommended Legacy Volleyball after searching for a cost-efficient program. Hanlan complimented the program for being "organized" and "local."

The program offers three levels of training at varied costs for students in third grade through high school at D1 Sports Training in Tampa and at three different Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Centers: Jackson Springs, Westchase, and Northdale.

The beginner's level teaches basic skills, allowing students to figure out if volleyball is the sport for them. The intermediate level builds on the skills taught in the first level and emphasizes team-building. The last level is for experienced players and includes competitive Mini-Club Volleyball in the fall and Regional AAU Club Volleyball during club season. Legacy Volleyball also offers summer and holiday classes, as well as walk-in class.

A volleyball instructor of 14 years, Page calls herself "everyone's first coach." She was awarded the State of Florida Club Volleyball Director of the Year in 2011 from the Florida U.S.A. Volleyball Association.

"My goal is to hook them on volleyball," she said. "There's a spirit involved in the sport — a dance. We teach that dance and get them ready to play competitively. Volleyball is about building confidence and fostering the whole person."

Lessons are $10 per class with a one-time administration fee. Prices increase for higher levels.

For more information about Legacy Volleyball, visit legacyvolleyball.net.