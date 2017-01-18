Volunteers spruce up University Area

Officials from the University Area CDC joined with volunteers for a major cleanup effort on Jan. 14. Pictured: UACDC CFO Rob Zimprich, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Alvarez, UACDC executive director Sarah Combs, University Mall general manager Patrice Gingras, HCSO Deputy James Wolfe.

UNIVERSITY AREA — Residents and passers-by may notice a bit of new sprucing in the neighborhood west of University of South Florida.

That's because more than 300 volunteers came out to the University Area Community Development Corporation's Paint the Town event on Jan. 14.

Students, residents, companies, partners and volunteers came together for the fifth annual "paint the town" event held in the University Area community. Projects included planting more than 700 flowers, cleaning and restoring a pond for a future fish farm. Prodigy youth painted a mural at the Harvest Hope Center, and the future center also benefited from a thorough landscaping effort.

The volunteers also planted more than 300 plants at the community garden. A litter-pick up effort spanned more than 2 miles.

Key partners included: USF Stampede of Service, Moffitt Cancer Center, Bank of America, Red Cross, Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office, Hillsborough County Code Enforcement, University Village, Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce, City Councilman Luis Vierra, CANDO, Freedom High School, and the Tampa Players.