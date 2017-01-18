weather unavailableweather unavailable
Westbound and down: Head to Arizona to buy Burt Reynolds' personal 1978 'Bandit' Trans-Am

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 8:44am

A 1978 Pontiac Firebird will be up for auction in Arizona on Friday.

And if you've ever wanted to own a car modeled after the iconic Trans-Am from the film Smokey and the Bandit, not to mention a car in Burt Reynolds' personal collection, get to Scottsdale and get there quick.

According to the auction listing on the Barrett-Jackson web site, Lot #1401 is a "Pro-Touring Firebird is owned by actor Burt Reynolds and built by Restore a Muscle Car and Gene Kennedy" that is "powered by a Butler Performance 8.2-liter engine with over 600hp, aluminum intake and heads, March pulleys, ceramic-coated headers and 3" exhaust with Spintec mufflers."

Sounds like a pretty sweet ride, huh?

Reynolds will even drive his custom coupe onto the auction stage and has said he would shake hands with the winner.

This isn't the first "Bandit" Trans-Am that Reynolds has sold. In 2014, he auctioned off one of the original replicas for $450,000. A second went for $170,000 the following year, and a third, which wasn't used in the movie but was restored, sold for $550,000 in 2016.

How high will bidders go for Reynolds' fourth and latest "Bandit" muscle car?

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Burt Reynolds as Bandit in the movie "Smokey and The Bandit II." 1980 photo from Universal City Studios.

