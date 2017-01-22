Why the Women's March? Protesters answer in their own words

More than 20,000 people took part in the largest protest in the history of St. Petersburg on Saturday. The Women's March, one of hundreds of similar events that took place around the world, saw both men and women sending the message to President Donald Trump that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
Staff photographer Eve Edelheit photographed some of those who were there at the St. Petersburg waterfront, and recorded their personal reasons for participating in the historic event.
Patty Schwartz
EVE EDELHEIT | Times
Lindsay Agnew and Mika
Christina Martinez, Wimauma
Kiada Horman
Dana Tate
Mark Kashdan
Chantel Evans and Shontae Williams
Geanne Marks
Audrey Didomenico
