Why the Women's March? Protesters answer in their own words

More than 20,000 people took part in the largest protest in the history of St. Petersburg on Saturday. The Women's March, one of hundreds of similar events that took place around the world, saw both men and women sending the message to President Donald Trump that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.

Staff photographer Eve Edelheit photographed some of those who were there at the St. Petersburg waterfront, and recorded their personal reasons for participating in the historic event.

Patty Schwartz

EVE EDELHEIT | Times "I don't want any of my rights taken away. Too many things we fought for the government wants to take away."

Lindsay Agnew and Mika

EVE EDELHEIT | Times "I'm here because I'm fighting for my future and my children's future. Anything I can do to help their future."

Christina Martinez, Wimauma

EVE EDELHEIT | Times "I'm here because everybody is important."

Women's March surpassed 20K protesters, making it largest in St. Petersburg history

Kiada Horman

EVE EDELHEIT | Times "I'm here to march against all of the inhumane things that have been happening specifically towards females, people of color and the LGBTQ community."

Dana Tate

EVE EDELHEIT | Times "I'm here to support the cause. I didn't expect this outcome and I'm here to voice my opinion about it."

Mark Kashdan

EVE EDELHEIT | Times "I'm here to show equality and strength."

In center of Women's March on Washington: A St. Pete organizer

Chantel Evans and Shontae Williams

EVE EDELHEIT | Times "We're here because we want equal rights for everybody, especially for our kids."

Geanne Marks

EVE EDELHEIT | Times I'm here because I'm sick about who was chosen as president, who he chose for cabinet members and about what he already signed into action."

Audrey Didomenico