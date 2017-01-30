Window-shopping
Monday, January 30, 2017 8:24pm
SCOTT KEELER | Times
St. Petersburg
Frank Wells of St. Petersburg, left, snaps a photo of an outdoor sculpture Monday as the work of Chestertown, Md., artists Patti and Dave Hegland can be seen in a window, foreground, at Temple Beth-El during the temple's 44th annual Art Beth-El Festival. The festival raises funds for the temple's educational and outreach programs. Glass artist Dave Hegland said the couple's pieces on display are kiln glass in which small pieces of glass are fused in the kiln to make one piece using powdered glass, strips of glass and ropes of glass.
Window-shopping 01/30/17
