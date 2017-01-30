Window-shopping

Frank Wells, St. Petersburg, left, back, snaps a photo of an outdoor sculpture as the work of Chestertown, MD., artists Patti and Dave Hegland can be seen in a window, foreground, at Temple Beth- El, St. Petersburg, 1/30/17 during the temple's 44th annual Art Beth-El Festival. The festival raises funds for the temple's educational and outreach programs. Glass artist Dave Hegland said the couple pieces on display are kiln glass where small pieces of glass are fused in the kiln to make one piece using powdered glass, strips of glass, and ropes of glass.

SCOTT KEELER | Times

St. Petersburg

Frank Wells of St. Petersburg, left, snaps a photo of an outdoor sculpture Monday as the work of Chestertown, Md., artists Patti and Dave Hegland can be seen in a window, foreground, at Temple Beth-El during the temple's 44th annual Art Beth-El Festival. The festival raises funds for the temple's educational and outreach programs. Glass artist Dave Hegland said the couple's pieces on display are kiln glass in which small pieces of glass are fused in the kiln to make one piece using powdered glass, strips of glass and ropes of glass.