Wire-walker Nik Wallenda suggests putting Ringling Bros. up for sale

Nik Wallenda listens to some whispered words from daughter Evita in 2013 before he walked a wire over the Grand Canyon. Wallenda said he wants to speak to the owners of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus about offering the circus for sale rather than shutting it down. [Times file]

Wirewalker Nik Wallenda was driving when he heard the news on the radio: The show that brought his grandfather to the United States, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, was ending.

"I never thought those words would come across the airwaves," Wallenda said Monday during an in-studio appearance on 92.1 WCTQ's "Maverick and Lulu in the Morning" radio show. "Tears were rolling down my face because of the history. When the United States thinks of the circus, they think of Ringling Brothers."

Then Wallenda made a proposal to Feld Entertainment, which announced the decision to end the circus earlier this month: Give someone else a chance to take over the Ringling Bros. name and let the show go on.

"Why would you just bury it?" Wallenda said. "Why wouldn't you give someone else the opportunity to maybe do something to change the format to keep up with the times, to fill that arena again? Why not put it up for sale for a fair price so someone else can take it on?"

In discussing the closure, CEO Kenneth Feld cited high operating costs and declining ticket sales made worse by the removal of elephants from the show, which Ringling announced as the circus left Amalie Arena in 2016. The circus has spent years fielding pressure from animal rights organizations, which officials deny caused the shutdown.

"The circus is not dying, it's not going away, it's just changing," Wallenda said, "and I wish Kenneth Feld would have been a little more proactive and invested more money in that direction rather than just shut the doors and that's it."

Wallenda's grandfather, Karl Wallenda, was born in Germany and made his debut in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1928 after John Ringling saw the family perform in Cuba. The Flying Wallendas' high-wire stunts, performed without a safety net, would go on to become one of the most famous circus acts. Nik Wallenda was a featured performer with Ringling in 2007 and '08.

Maverick asked Wallenda if there might be a potential to bring the Wallendas "full circle" and "navigate some kind of partnership" with Feld to keep the circus going.

"It would be pretty amazing, for sure, to combine the two biggest names; and maybe that sounds wrong but the Wallenda name is synonymous with circus," Wallenda replied. "So to combine that and Ringling Bros. would be awesome, for sure, and an amazing opportunity."

Asked by the Tampa Bay Times to comment on Wallenda's proposal, a Feld spokeswoman issued a general statement that didn't address his comments.

"We thank all of our fans who have shared their memories with us, the response has been overwhelming," the statement said. "Permanently closing the touring shows of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey was a difficult business decision to make. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME will be playing this week at Amalie Arena in Tampa and we invite all of our circus fans to come out one last time to see The Greatest Show On Earth."

Wallenda and the hosts also lamented that Ringling Bros. would not be performing again in the Sarasota area, where Feld Entertainment has its headquarters and where the circus had its home base when not on the road. Wallenda said he plans to attend a performance during the four-show run that begins Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

