Women's Solidarity March St. Pete photo gallery: Many faces, one protest

  • By Tim Rozgonyi, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:09pm

Overview of The Women's Solidarity March St. Pete in Demens Landing, St. Petersburg Saturday, January 21, 2017. Photo taken at 12:50, as the march began.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times

Overview of The Women's Solidarity March St. Pete in Demens Landing, St. Petersburg Saturday, January 21, 2017. Photo taken at 12:50, as the march began.

From our Sunday front page story by Tracey McManus: "A women's rights protest of more than 20,000 people swamped downtown streets Saturday in a rejection of President Donald Trump and his policies, shattering the record as the largest demonstration in city history. Beginning in Demens Landing park at noon with an hour of speakers rallying the crowd from a stage, the mass of protesters snaked up Bayshore Drive and looped back down Beach Drive boasting homemade signs, chanting and cheering in a 1.3-mile loop that ended with no arrests and no violent incidents."

Below are photos from three Tampa Bay Times staff photographers who covered the event: Eve Edelheit, Andres Leiva and John Pendygraft. We thought you might enjoy seeing the faces that made up the record-setting crowd shown above. Who knows, you might even see yourself or someone you know.

Reprints, downloads and licenses of all of the images in this gallery are available in the Times image archive.

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

EVE EDELHEIT | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times

Tampa Bay Times

Read the story: Women's March surpassed 20,000 protesters, making it largest in St. Petersburg history

Tim Rozgonyi

Twitter: @timrozgonyi

e-mail: trozgonyi@tampabay.com

Women's Solidarity March St. Pete photo gallery: Many faces, one protest 01/24/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:42pm]
