Women's Solidarity March St. Pete photo gallery: Many faces, one protest

From our Sunday front page story by Tracey McManus: "A women's rights protest of more than 20,000 people swamped downtown streets Saturday in a rejection of President Donald Trump and his policies, shattering the record as the largest demonstration in city history. Beginning in Demens Landing park at noon with an hour of speakers rallying the crowd from a stage, the mass of protesters snaked up Bayshore Drive and looped back down Beach Drive boasting homemade signs, chanting and cheering in a 1.3-mile loop that ended with no arrests and no violent incidents."

Below are photos from three Tampa Bay Times staff photographers who covered the event: Eve Edelheit, Andres Leiva and John Pendygraft. We thought you might enjoy seeing the faces that made up the record-setting crowd shown above. Who knows, you might even see yourself or someone you know.

Reprints, downloads and licenses of all of the images in this gallery are available in the Times image archive.

