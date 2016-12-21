Wreaths Across America event pays tribute to those who served

SPRING HILL

Kathleen Alonzo drove Anita Lewis, the mother of Pfc. Cody Grater, to Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell eight years ago. They honored him by placing a wreath upon his grave during the holiday season while speaking Cody's name aloud as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

Grater, of Spring Hill, was killed in Iraq on July 29, 2007, when a rocket-propelled grenade struck his Humvee outside Baghdad.

"There were thousands of people there, paying tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom," Alonzo said. "My husband and I began participating with VFW Post 10209, riding motorcycles to the event each December."

On Saturday, Alonzo participated in this year's Wreaths Across America event at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens on Spring Hill Drive, a more elaborate ceremony than has taken place at the cemetery in the past. It was coordinated by Michael White, general manager of the cemetery and Turner Funeral Home.

"We wanted to raise awareness of the number of veterans who are laid to rest outside of the national cemeteries and bring something special to the loved ones of those whose remains are interred here," White said.

St. Frances Cabrini Assembly 3022 of the Knights of Columbus has raised funds for wreaths and brought them to Florida National Cemetery for the past several years.

"This year, we worked with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10209 to raise funds for placing 472 wreaths on the soldiers' graves (at Florida Hills)," said Ed Sawyer, a member of the Knights.

Cub Scout Pack 443 of the Boy Scouts of America joined in placing the wreaths between 11 a.m. and noon.

Said den leader Jason Deso: "The Scouts get a sense of citizenship and community. They learn about respect for veterans, community and our history as to what America really means."

Pack 443 is supported by the VFW Post 10209.

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization that carries out its mission by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

This year, there were more than 1,100 simultaneous events held to "remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom," according to Wreaths Across America. Wreaths are shipped to locations for participants to lay upon graves after speaking each veteran's name.

Sgt. James Castano, a member of the Army National Guard's Black Hawk helicopter unit based at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, brought his entire family to participate. His wife, Marlyne, served 12 years in the service alongside him and now cares full time for their children: Elias, 1; Sofia, 3, and Mikael, 5.

"We bring our family out here so they can recognize the sacrifice that our predecessors made for us," James said.

"They have died twice — when they stopped breathing and when people forgot about them," Marlyne said. "My grandfather served many years ago, and he is in the national cemetery in Puerto Rico. It is really nice to be here and honor them, remember them and bring back the memory of what they have done."

Ken Hagan, who was at Iwo Jima when the U.S. flag was raised during World War II, attended with his wife, Barbara.

"February 1945, I was in the presence of that flag when it was put in at Iwo Jima," Hagan said.

Now 90 years old, he served in the Navy for 23 years. He and his wife came to honor her stepfather, a code breaker during WWII and the Nicaraguan conflict.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard led the ceremony after all 472 wreaths were laid. Next came the VFW's Honor Guard and the Knights of Columbus fourth-degree knights, who marched to the veterans garden memorial. All were then welcomed by Fred Mallard and representatives from participating organizations.

Wreaths honoring each branch of the military were brought forward for by: John Alonzo, Army; Bob Ross, Marines; Paul Welch, Navy; Bob Radziejewski, Air Force; Jason Carter, Coast Guard; Steve Paler, Merchant Marines, and Sgt. James Castano for all POW/MIAs.

The VFW Honor Guard sounded a 21-gun salute, the Knights of Columbus gave their sword salute, and taps was played by two Crystal River High School marching band students.