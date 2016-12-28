2016: Controversial red-light camera program ends in Brooksville

One familiar, but not very popular, feature on the roadways in Brooksville saw its final days in 2016.

As part of the settlement of a lawsuit filed against the city by its vendor, red-light cameras throughout the city were deactivated on Oct. 31, bringing to a close the long argument between camera supporters, who said that the devices made the roads safer, and foes, who argued the cameras were little more than a revenue source that had brought the city a bad reputation and may have caused more traffic crashes than they stopped.

Processing of the final red-light-runner citations were still working through the system as the year wound down, but no new citations were being issued.

City leaders were able to point to a number of important public works projects made possible by the extra revenue. Overall, including portions going to the city, the state and the vendor, the cameras had raised $8.6 million since 2008.

It ultimately was a change in direction on the City Council during the 2014 election that led to the end of the camera program. To those who opposed the system — especially Hernando resident Pat Miketinac, who made it a mission to see the red-light cameras vanish — the revenue generated wasn't justified. He said the system primarily targeted drivers who were not driving unsafely, but those who were making right turns on red lights without coming to a complete stop.

Barbara Behrendt, Times staff