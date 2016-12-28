2016: County officials accused of ignoring, forgiving rogue road contractor

Robert Kern had helped enlist neighbors to chip in for the paving of lime rock roads in his Royal Highlands neighborhood.

And that made him especially curious and outraged by the shoddy work performed by the company hired to do the job, B.R.W. Contracting, and even more so by the lack of concern shown by county officials.

"Why did it take so long for them to realize this man was inefficient at his business?" Kern asked about B.R.W. boss Randy Blankenship. "Inefficient to the point that it was blatant — that it was utterly ridiculous."

An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times proved just this point, showing county staffers ignored or forgave B.R.W.'s deception, substandard work and long delays.

In all, the county awarded B.R.W. 20 contracts worth $9.3 million.

They signed some of them after county officials were aware that the company had submitted sworn affidavits stating none of its officers had been convicted of a "public entity crime" — even though Blankenship once served prison time for defrauding the federal government.

The county delayed action against B.R.W. for months after confirming the company had submitted false receipts for lime rock purchases, a delay that allowed the contractor to receive some of its most lucrative jobs.

The county also paid full price for substandard lime rock that B.R.W. used and declined to impose the standard $500-per-day penalty for projects finished months behind schedule.

The county eventually suspended the company's right to bid on county jobs, but not soon enough to prevent being left with substandard roads, a protracted dispute over payments and disillusioned residents, including Kern's neighbor, Tom White.

"It's just wrong," White said. "Flat wrong."

Dan DeWitt, Times staff