2016: Hermine whips up wind, water along Hernando coast

September started with a wet and windy wakeup for residents of coastal Hernando County when Hurricane Hermine whipped up bands of water and gusts of wind that flooded streets, seeped into ground-level homes and tore up landscapes.

Reaction to the storm by residents of Hernando Beach was reflected by social media posts on the Next Door Hernando Beach website, where homeowners expressed concerns about their neighbors and reported conditions ranging from the depth of rising waters to streets where power had gone out. They also questioned how much warning they were given, concerns that spilled into a County Commission meeting a couple of weeks later.

Officials are still exploring one of the ideas suggested in that meeting — putting up storm alert sirens in Hernando Beach.

The wind and water damaged hundreds of residential properties and closed coastal parks for a time. The pier at Bayport Park was significantly damaged and remains closed.

Immediately after the storm, several residents spearheaded a drive to gather money, food and furnishings for people in the community who were displaced or whose homes were damaged by Hermine, a move that generated praise from the county's emergency responders and community leaders.

After a disaster declaration, federal officials set up a local office where residents could apply for aid.

Emergency management has since compiled a report with details of the event as well as a four-page description of issues that arose during the storm that need to be addressed. While the report was completed at the end of October, county officials were not copied on its details, even though a number of county employees were listed to help with making corrections in procedures.

That omission upset County Administrator Len Sossamon, and County Commission Chairman Nick Nicholson, who said the county should not be excluded from such an important part of planning.

