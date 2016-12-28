2016: New Port Richey's Sims Park reopens after $3 million upgrade

It was a banner year for parks in New Port Richey with the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation of the city's signature Sims Park downtown. The city spent about $3 million on upgrades to the park, including a splash pad and new playground.

The city built the playground, splash pad and new restrooms on the northeastern boundary of the park, which fronted Grand Boulevard. The project coincided with the closing of that stretch of Grand, which allowed Sims Park and Orange Lake, across the street, to be combined as one contiguous park of about 15 acres.

In January, the city reopened the park to great fanfare, and City Council members have raved about the continuous flock of people coming to park to use the new amenities. While the city has touted the park as a success, residents can look for the City Council to come up with a plan for more parking downtown in 2017. During a meeting Dec. 20, Mayor Rob Marlowe reiterated his desire to come up with funding for a downtown parking garage.

