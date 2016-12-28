Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

2016: New Port Richey's Sims Park reopens after $3 million upgrade

  • By Robert Napper, Times Correspondent

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:21pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
The $3 million upgrade to Sims Park brought a new playground, a splash pad, above, and new restrooms.

BRENDAN FITTERER | Times

The $3 million upgrade to Sims Park brought a new playground, a splash pad, above, and new restrooms.

It was a banner year for parks in New Port Richey with the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation of the city's signature Sims Park downtown. The city spent about $3 million on upgrades to the park, including a splash pad and new playground.

The city built the playground, splash pad and new restrooms on the northeastern boundary of the park, which fronted Grand Boulevard. The project coincided with the closing of that stretch of Grand, which allowed Sims Park and Orange Lake, across the street, to be combined as one contiguous park of about 15 acres.

In January, the city reopened the park to great fanfare, and City Council members have raved about the continuous flock of people coming to park to use the new amenities. While the city has touted the park as a success, residents can look for the City Council to come up with a plan for more parking downtown in 2017. During a meeting Dec. 20, Mayor Rob Marlowe reiterated his desire to come up with funding for a downtown parking garage.

Robert Napper, Times correspondent

2016: New Port Richey's Sims Park reopens after $3 million upgrade 12/28/16 [Last modified: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:31pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...