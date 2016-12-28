2016: Questions about viability stall proposed waste-to-energy project

For more than two years, Hernando County commissioners have batted around the seemingly attractive idea of turning the county's garbage into energy-producing material.

But during 2016, serious questions about the concept's viability arose, and the issue became mired in politics. As the year drew to a close, the commission had not yet taken a formal vote to award a contract for the project to its top vendor, Freedom Energy Hernando.

Various facets of the project have generated concern. Early numbers released by the county indicated that the process might cost Hernando taxpayers $3 million a year. Those questions were countered recently by new information that such a plant could save the county more than $1 million a year, including the cost of maintaining and expanding the existing landfill.

The commission's outgoing chairman, Jim Adkins, pushed for a feasibility study to be sure.

Businessman Tom Barnette's ties to the chosen vendor raised political questions about the deal because the three commissioners who have been supportive of the project are all friends of Barnette.

There have also been questions raised about why there are no similar plants anywhere and why the vendor is no longer running a waste-to-energy plant.

Earlier this month, Freedom Energy officials made a strong pitch, urging commissioners to accept a contract that was to be financed with bonds — something officials learned at the last minute.

The board, including two commissioners who had just taken office earlier in the month, ultimately decided to delay the decision. Further discussion is expected in January.

Barbara Behrendt, Times staff