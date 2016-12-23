2016: Senator promises action to relieve problems on Weeki Wachee River

(From left) Sandy Berlin, 73, of Seattle; Mary Berlin, 67, of Treasure Island, and Marge Schabel, 69, of Madeira Beach take a stretch break on the Weeki Wachee River in November.

One of Hernando County's most important natural wonders, the Weeki Wachee River, was the subject of scrutiny in 2016 as residents mobilized to stop the degradation and overcrowding of the waterway.

They crowded into a meeting of the Hernando County Port Authority in early spring, forcing business to be moved outside. Weeks later, a town hall meeting at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Building in Hernando Beach was packed with residents who raised questions about water quality; maintenance of the river; sand shoaling along the waterway, making river access difficult in some areas; speeding boats threatening river users, and the crush of kayaks and boats affecting the overall quality of the river experience.

State Sen. Wilton Simpson promised the state would take action, and, soon after that, he established a group of state officials to begin to study conditions on the river. He also helped get the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to beef up its law enforcement patrols.

At a meeting of the Hernando County Legislative Delegation earlier this month, Simpson vowed to find state funding to begin to address the complicated concerns.

"As he promised since he began meeting with his constituents in May, Senator Simpson is pursuing funding in the next state budget to begin to address some of the issues related to the Weeki Wachee River. This is in the very preliminary stages so we don't have the details on exactly what it will look like,'' said Rachel Perrin Rogers, Simpson's communication director.

"Additionally, he has asked (the Department of Environmental Protection) and the related environmental agencies to research these issues and find existing and future program monies to address these issues.''