2016: Year brought big changes to leadership in Port Richey

  • By Robert Napper, Times Correspondent

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:21pm

in late 2015 helped spur more changes in city leadership during 2016. [Courtesy of Dale Massad]

Massad’s 2015 election as mayor helped spur changes.

It was a year of big changes in Port Richey, with two new faces elected to the City Council and an overhaul of top administrators. In late 2015, Mayor Dale Massad won a special election, which set off the big changes the came during 2016.

After his election, Massad, who had been critical of then-City Manager Tom O'Neill during his campaign, saw O'Neill resign his post in March. A couple of weeks later, voters re-elected City Council member Terry Rowe and also put two new council members — Will Dittmer and Jennifer Sorrell — into office, ousting longtime council member Steve O'Neill.

On the heels of the election, the council appointed former Port Richey City Attorney Jim Mathieu to serve as interim city manager. As budget season heated up with discussions of cuts, the city's police chief, Rob Lovering, also resigned.

In August, the council settled on a familiar face to take over as city manager. Vince Lupo, who served as Port Richey city manager from 1996 to 2004, returned to the post. He hit the ground running hiring new Police Chief Gerard DeCanio, who previously had served the city as a police officer. The council also hired Mathieu as its permanent city attorney.

2016: Year brought big changes to leadership in Port Richey 12/28/16
