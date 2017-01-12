Overcast66° FULL FORECASTOvercast66° FULL FORECAST
Affordable apartments open in Clearwater

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:25pm

CLEARWATER — A 76-unit affordable housing apartment complex opened this week on Seminole Street through a state and local partnership.

Pinellas County bought land for the Garden Trail Apartments, just north of downtown near the Pinellas Trail, using $1 million in Penny for Pinellas sales tax funds. The city contributed $350,000 in grant funds for infrastructure.

Developer Southport Financial Services also launched the project through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, according to a news release.

The two- and three-bedroom apartments will house residents who earn no more than 60 percent of the area median income. As the landowner, the county can ensure the apartments remain affordable.

