Brooksville could seek to break ties with county ambulance service

BROOKSVILLE — Concerned about the future cost of advanced life support and ambulance services, the Brooksville City Council has decided to seek proposals for an alternative provider to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

How far that might go could rest with the County Commission, which has the authority to grant franchise agreements to ambulance providers.

The pitch for a new emergency medical services provider for the city was made recently by Brooksville fire Chief David Freda, who discussed concerns about the financial condition of the county's fire-rescue service. Freda said the city's ordinance states that if the county increases its current tax rate for the service, the agreement between the city and county would be voided.

With a tight frame if the city chooses to find an alternative provider, Freda said the topic was being raised so the council would know all of its options. If it decides to go another route, the council would have to formally opt out of its agreement with the county by mid April.

Last year, county fire rescue services took out a $7.5 million loan from the county's general fund to pay its expenses. Freda did not mention that, the day before his presentation to the council, the County Commission reached a consensus to fix its financial crunch with a combination of raising the county fire fee and upping a fire property tax that had not been levied in recent years.

The plan discussed by the county, which commissioners won't have to formally vote on until mid-September, does not increase the EMS tax charged to everyone, including city residents, and therefore would not void the city's agreement with the county for emergency services.

Brooksville residents pay for their city fire service and basic life support through a city property tax and a city fire fee. Their emergency medical services, which include advanced life support and ambulance service, are provided by the county and funded by the same dedicated property tax rate that property owners pay countywide. County and city personnel and equipment are housed jointly at the fire station on Veterans Avenue.

Brooksville Mayor Robert Battista asked how much money the current EMS is getting from city property owners, and City Manager Jennene Norman-Vacha said the existing tax raises about $266,000 and that billing to users of the service and Medicare provides another $641,551 for the county ambulance stationed in Brooksville. But she noted that the total might be different, based on other ambulances that come into the city for calls.

City officials also talked about the need to be sure the county was providing what it promised in its EMS agreement, including keeping an ambulance in the city most of the time and making sure that response times are quick.

"What's the response time? That, quite frankly, is all I ever hear about,'' council member William Kemerer said.

He added that he would like to see paramedics on the city's emergency vehicles and that he wasn't interested in farming out the job if the city couldn't be assured that another entity could provide a better service at the same or a lower cost.

If not, he said, "Why make the change?"

Council member Natalie Kahler said she wanted to see the city go out for proposals, simply so the council knows its options.

Council member Joe Bernardini questioned why the council wanted to change its service.

"Do you feel the system is broken?'' he asked.

He said he was opposed to privatization, because a private company would want to make a profit.

The county's longtime and now-retired fire chief, Mike Nickerson, urged the council to think long and hard before going with a private provider for ambulance service. He noted that before the county took back medical transport in 2000, he had seen "a revolving door of (private) EMS providers come and go.''

The county has provided excellent service and stability, Nickerson said, and the station housed in Brooksville features the "cream of the crop'' of the county's cross-trained firefighters and paramedics.

"I hope the council considers the continuity of care,'' he said.

He also warned that if the city wanted to stop paying the property tax that supports EMS, the county could always choose to pay for the service out of its general fund, and everyone countywide, including city residents, would pay for that on their tax bills. In addition, Nickerson noted that the county, not the city, governs emergency services.

That is done through the county granting a certificate of public convenience and necessity, which is like a franchise agreement to provide patient transport.

In an email to county commissioners on Jan. 20, Assistant County Administrator and Fire Chief Scott Hechler gave his assessment of how the county should deal with the situation.

He told commissioners that Freda was going to request that the city sever its ties with the county's EMS and "either provide (advance life support) transport internally or via private ambulance service. This would require (County Commission) approval of a (certificate of public convenience and necessity) request from the city as EMS services are the purview of the county.

"My recommendation would be to not create additional emergency service silos in the county.''

