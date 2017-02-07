Brooksville council decides to not renew city manager's contract

BROOKSVILLE — After detailing a series of performance concerns during a recent annual evaluation, Brooksville City Council members have voted to send longtime City Manager Jennene Norman-Vacha packing.

Stopping short of calling it a termination, the council voted 4-1 to not renew Norman-Vacha's contract, which expires in June, and to immediately release her from all responsibilities and duties. They appointed Bill Geiger, the city's community development director, as interim city manager until they hold a special meeting in the coming days to determine how to proceed.

Norman-Vacha, 53, has served for nearly 10 years in the manager's job. She will collect pay through her anniversary date and her accrued vacation time. Her annual salary is $96,617. Her cash settlement with the city has not yet been calculated.

As Monday night's marathon council meeting stretched into Tuesday morning, the council was set to formally accept their evaluations so the paperwork could be put into Norman-Vacha's permanent file. They talked about the evaluation procedure and the categories used for grading the manager and whether the timing of the evaluation — less than two months after council elections — was appropriate.

Then council member Betty Erhard made a motion to terminate Norman-Vacha.

"Although her strength has been fiscal management, I don't feel she is a true servant to the people,'' Erhard said.

Council member Joe Bernardini seconded the motion, citing two written reprimands that council member Natalie Kahler wrote regarding Norman-Vacha, which Norman-Vacha declined to sign or respond to. Kahler said she realized that a lone council member did not have the authority to discipline Norman-Vacha, and that's why she chose to include it in her evaluation of the manager rather than bring the issue before an open session of the council.

"I know in the last year the city manager terminated two employees for insubordination,'' Bernardini said. He added that any insubordination in those cases paled in comparison to Norman-Vacha's refusal to respond to Kahler.

"If we're going to play the game that I don't have to worry about five (council members), I only have to worry about three. ... As long as I keep three council people on my side, I don't care if the other two live or die. ... I do not think that this is the way this thing should be done,'' Bernardini said.

He said he thought Norman-Vacha's failure to respond to and sign the reprimands, which dealt with her handling of a property owner dispute that involved county Commissioner Wayne Dukes and communicating personnel decisions to the council, was a serious matter.

''There are some issues that need to be corrected. Some of them are not just last year; some of these have carried over year after year after year,'' he said. "I know that our city manager sets high standards for our employees and expects the most out of them, and that's the same high standards we set for her.''

Mayor Robert Battista reminded council members that the city manager serves at their pleasure and that they should steer clear of arguing about some cause as the reason for letting her go. And, pulling on his experience as a public entity attorney, he said it is good practice to immediately remove the responsibilities of an executive as soon as a board "decides to go in a different direction.''

Council member William Kemerer, who gave Norman-Vacha the highest evaluation scores among council members, noted that the average of all of the numerical scores on the evaluations put her in the category of "meeting expectations."

"I guess I'm a little bit lost about where we're going with this,'' he said.

Kemerer recounted a series of issues that Norman-Vacha had guided the council through in recent months, including the county's lawsuit alleging racism by the council, long-term employee issues and a property lease for the Florida Blueberry Festival, plus some new issues on the table such as union negotiations and city ambulance service. He said ending her contract now "makes no sense to me.''

"I think it's time for change,'' Erhard said. "We need change.''

Kahler said she wasn't comfortable with terminating Norman-Vacha's contract immediately because she did not deserve that, but was willing to consider not renewing the contract and having her leave immediately. Bernardini agreed, and Erhard then reworded her motion to drop the word termination. Kemerer was the only council member to vote against the motion.

Battista gave Norman-Vacha a chance to comment as the meeting drew to a close, but she did not. She did not immediately return a call from the Times seeking comment.

After the vote, a number of people in the audience — including influential community leaders Jim Kimbrough, Cliff Manuel and Sonny Vergara and former council members Lara Bradburn and Frankie Burnett — praised the manager's accomplishments, and several urged the council to reconsider.

Vergara told council members they had made a mistake, and he told Norman-Vacha that he would give her "all the letters of recommendation I can.''

Michael Heard, executive director for the Blueberry Festival, called the council members except for Kemerer "children" and said, "She does the job, and it's her job to run the city, not yours.''

Kimbrough also gave Norman-Vacha accolades and chided the council, saying, "You have voted tonight to do a tremendous disservice, in my opinion, to the people of the city of Brooksville and those who work with the city of Brooksville. You won't find another (manager) that is as dedicated and talented and capable and knows the marketplace and is as woven into the fabric of what we're all about as Jennene Vacha.''

