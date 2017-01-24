Buckhorn defies Gasparilla pirates, setting stage for Saturday invasion in Tampa

You'd think the pirates would have learned their lesson by now.

Just as happened last year, the year before that and for many years prior to that, the pirates of the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla — marked by cannon fire — stormed into downtown Tampa a little before noon to discuss the advantages of surrendering the key to the city.

And once again, they were rebuffed.

"There's not a chance that this Irishman is giving up this city," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn emphatically said.

But just as that same band of buccaneers has done each year prior, they promised to return on Saturday with a full fleet.

Thus marks the annual Gasparilla Pirate Invasion that was founded in 1904 remains one of Tampa's premier annual events.

GASPARILLA PLANNER: What you need to know to conquer the pirate invasion

Gasparilla events kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when the world's only fully-rigged pirate ship, the Jose Gasparilla, begins sailing through the Hillsborough Bay into Seddon Channel between Davis Islands and Harbour Island and finally ports at the Tampa Convention Center around 1 p.m.

It's at that time that the overwhelmed mayor will agree to hand over the key to the city to the pirates.

Then, at 2 p.m., an estimated 300,000 people are expected to converge on Bayshore Boulevard for the parade to watch 61 krewes — most of which will be dressed as pirates — marching or riding on floats while tossing beads to the revelers.

The parade starts at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard, continues along Bayshore to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein, then north on Ashley Drive and ends at Ashley and Cass Street.