Mostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Clearwater approves $11 million for stormwater and sewer improvements

Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:03pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

CLEARWATER — The City Council has approved funding for an $11 million stormwater and sanitary sewer improvement project in the East Gateway area. It will replace the infrastructure between Cleveland Street, Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Court Street and S Missouri Avenue.

"The stormwater and sanitary systems are nearing the end of their useful lifespans out there," said engineering stormwater manager Elliot Shoberg.

Shoberg said the project will not only replace the systems but upgrade the infrastructure to better capture sediment in the stormwater drains to improve water quality and prevent pollutants from flowing into the waterways.

Clearwater approves $11 million for stormwater and sewer improvements 01/26/17 [Last modified: Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:03pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...