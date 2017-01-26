Clearwater approves $11 million for stormwater and sewer improvements

CLEARWATER — The City Council has approved funding for an $11 million stormwater and sanitary sewer improvement project in the East Gateway area. It will replace the infrastructure between Cleveland Street, Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Court Street and S Missouri Avenue.

"The stormwater and sanitary systems are nearing the end of their useful lifespans out there," said engineering stormwater manager Elliot Shoberg.

Shoberg said the project will not only replace the systems but upgrade the infrastructure to better capture sediment in the stormwater drains to improve water quality and prevent pollutants from flowing into the waterways.