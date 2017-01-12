Clearwater asks residents: Where should the pennies go?

CLEARWATER — The city is asking residents to give feedback on the proposed Penny for Pinellas IV list in an online survey. The 18-question form asks residents to rank Clearwater's 12 proposed Penny IV projects and give input on how satisfied they are with the program.

Since its inception in 1990, the 1 percent sales tax has funded infrastructure projects such as vehicles for police and fire departments, the Memorial Causeway bridge, fire stations and $21 million in road improvements.

On the November ballot, voters will decide whether to extend Penny for Pinellas for a fourth time. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/penny4.