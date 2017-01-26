Mostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECAST
Clearwater imposes medical marijuana moratorium

Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:17pm

CLEARWATER — The City Council passed a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries while state officials develop regulations for the facilities.

The restriction follows similar actions taken by local governments across the state after a Constitutional amendment approved in November expanded permitted uses of the drug.

Assistant City Attorney Rob Surette said the moratorium gives the city time to develop new zoning regulations for dispensaries that will comply with forthcoming state regulations.

The moratorium would not impact the city's sole existing dispensary, Truelieve, which opened on U.S. 19 N in August. Truelieve, and others across the state, opened in response to a 2014 law that gives patients with cancer or seizures access to a strain of medical marijuana that does not cause a euphoric high.

