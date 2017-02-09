Clearwater puts out a call for lifeguards for beaches

CLEARWATER — The city is looking for beach lifeguards to fill both permanent and part-time positions. Applicants that meet or exceed the minimum requirements can work as little as two days per week. Applicants are expected to be able to work a varied and demanding schedule that includes weekends and holidays. Applicants must be at least 17, complete USLA site-specific lifeguard training as well as a USDOT first responder course required within six months of hire. Applicants must possess a valid First Aid certification and CPR certification from the American Red Cross or American Heart Association for Basic Life Support for health care providers and pass a lifeguard test consisting of a 500-meter swim in less than 10 minutes and a 1-mile run in 18 minutes or less combined. A valid Florida driver's license and an annual vision test are also required.

Here is the pay breakdown: For permanent positions, $12.98 per hour for beach lifeguards and $14.33 per hour for senior beach lifeguards. For seasonal positions, $12.73 per hour. There will be a 5 percent increase in pay for EMT certification. Visit myclearwater.com or email Patrick Brafford at pat rick.brafford@myclearwater.com or (727) 462-6963.