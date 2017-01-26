Mostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECAST
Clearwater receives grant to look at climate change

Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:17pm

CLEARWATER — The city will use a $20,000 grant to update the comprehensive plan and develop engineering approaches to addressing sea level rise in coastal areas.

Clearwater is also one of three cities the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is evaluating for coastal vulnerability in an ongoing pilot program.

Senior planner Lauren Matzke said this grant will complement the ongoing state work and be used to hire a consultant who will evaluate the city's risk of flooding.

The findings will be used to adjust permitted development uses and eliminate future unsafe development in coastal areas.

Clearwater receives grant to look at climate change 01/26/17
