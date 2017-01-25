Connected city touts job benefits to Pasco commissioners

DADE CITY — The proposed 7,800-acre connected city corridor, the first smart gigabit community to be built from the ground up, will surround Jennifer McCarthy's home on Kenton Road in rural Wesley Chapel.

As it is, McCarthy leaves home before 6 each morning for the commute to her job in Tampa. She fears sprawl and even more congestion from motorists because she's not convinced the connected city will bring the tens of thousands of jobs that its supporters contend could appear over the coming decades.

"Is this gigabit thing actually going to generate jobs?'' she asked Pasco County commissioners this week.

Metro Development Corp., the private company behind the connected city proposal, was prepared for the answer.

Metro won't create 65,000 jobs, Kartik Goyani, the company's vice president for operations, told commissioners. But it will create the foundation for companies to choose Pasco over other locations. The ultrafast Internet, high-end amenities, sustainable power sources, quality schools and other attributes will help lure employers to the community, he said.

Then Goyani teased commissioners and spectators alike at the commission's first public hearing on the connected city proposal by identifying, using code names, four economic development projects for which Metro is vying: Sim City, the Outback, Transformers and Optimus Prime. He offered no details, but characterized Sim City as "super, super cool. Probably a dozen cities in the country are trying to land this.'' If Metro and Pasco are successful, he said, it "will be the largest deal ever to come to Pasco.''

The tidbits came a week after Metro announced Florida Hospital, Tampa General Hospital and Saint Leo University as partners on wellness and education centers within the Epperson Ranch portion of the connected city corridor. Also, the connected city is holding a Jan. 30 job fair at Pasco-Hernando State College's Porter Campus, during which 35 companies will be trying to fill 400 positions to be available soon.

The connected city corridor, a state-authorized pilot program, is a planning area bordered by Interstate 75, Curley and Overpass roads and a line just north of State Road 52 in central and east Pasco. It contains four planned residential projects encompassing thousands of homes from Metro Development — Epperson Ranch South, EpcoRanch North, Ashley Groves and the former Cannon Ranch, now known as Mirada.

In exchange for promoting job creation, alternative transportation, limits on sprawl and environmental protections, the developments escape state planning reviews, with county commissioners controlling future comprehensive plan amendments over the next decade.

The project has been touted by proponents as an economic engine that could drive Pasco's economy for 50 years; it is scorned by some residents as an urban intrusion into formerly rural areas. It's most high-profile amenity is a man-made Crystal Lagoon that is now under construction in the 2,000-home Epperson Ranch. A second lagoon is planned for Mirada.

Commissioners listened to public comment Tuesday afternoon, but took no votes on a series of ordinances establishing the corridor and accepting its financial and utility plans. McCarthy, who has scrutinized the project from the outset, offered the only critical comments. Representatives of PHSC, the Greater Wesley Chapel Chamber of Commerce, Evans Properties and a trio of residents spoke in favor of the proposal. The final public hearings are scheduled for Feb. 7.

The proposed financial plan, calling for $322 million worth of roads, school land and other infrastructure to serve 96,000 residents, has been criticized as overly generous to Metro because it affords larger transportation fee credits that have not been available to other developers.

On Tuesday, commission Chairman Mike Moore asked Metro to contribute to the construction cost of a road to be built outside the corridor — Highland Boulevard, which would connect the extension of Clinton Avenue to a proposed 330-acre county park within the neighboring Villages of Pasadena Hills, east of Curley Road.

Metro should help pay for the road because connected city corridor residents will use the county park, Moore said. Metro attorney Joel Tew acquiesced and said the company would earmark $7 million toward the road.

"Above all else, we would like to get this approved and get started,'' said Tew.