County will temporarily close Sanders Park for makeover

BRANDON — Hillsborough County is giving one of its largest and heavily used playgrounds a makeover.

The county will replace almost all the playground equipment at Paul Sanders Park, located on the corner of Bloomingdale Avenue and Kings Avenue. But the renovation will require the park to close from Feb. 1 to March 1 while construction is under way.

The makeover will include adding new traditional swings and slides and the addition of "next-generation" equipment which will encourage children to climb, run and play.

"The existing Paul Sanders playground is about 20 years old and in need of renovations," said Kyla Booher, planning and development manager for the county's parks and recreation department.

The new playground, estimated to cost $315,000 will use engineered wood fiber in an improved playground surfacing system that is designed to be enjoyed by children of all abilities.

The project includes restroom renovation, repaving of the parking lot, adding sidewalks, and creating an additional entrance to improve traffic flow.

The park has long proved to be a popular destination because of the shade provided by its collection of towering oak trees. The trees, heavily laden with willowy gray moss, minimize the heat on hot Florida days.

It also includes picnic tables that can host birthday parties and family gatherings.

Booher also cited the park's size, centralized location and ease of access right off of Bloomingdale Avenue as factors contributing to the park's popularity.

The park is named for a man who moved to the Brandon area when he was 29. Paul Sanders started Brandon's first Boy Scout troop and first Little League baseball team, which he coached for many years.

He organized the building of Brandon High School's E.F. McLane Stadium and was instrumental in bringing Kathryn Koop, a former Iranian hostage, to speak at a forum at Brandon's Center Place.

In 1985, Sanders was presented the Brandon Chamber of Commerce's Key Citizen Award for his volunteer service to the community. The park was dedicated in his honor in 1989. He died in 1991.

The project is scheduled to be finished by March 31. The money is coming from the Parks & Recreation department's budget for Capital Improvement Projects.