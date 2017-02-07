Deadline for Pinellas voters to register for March municipal elections is Feb. 13

The deadline to register for March's municipal elections in Pinellas County is next week, Feb. 13

New voters in Gulfport, Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Safety Harbor, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach, Tarpon Springs and Treasure Island (Districts 1 and 3 only) must register by this deadline to take part in the March 14 elections in their respective cities.

Voters who are already registered don't need to worry about the Feb. 13 deadline, but they should update their voter registration addresses.

Applications are available at most government offices and public libraries and can also be found online at votepinellas.com. Address changes can also be made online at that web site, and also by calling (727) 464-8683 or by sending an email to Election@VotePinellas.com with the voter's birth date included.