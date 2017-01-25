DeWitt: Blueberry Festival isn't broken; doesn't need a Quarry fix

Ann Daniel Borgialli's store in downtown Brooksville, House of Passage, sells high-end used furniture — not the sort of merchandise usually associated with street fairs.

So before Brooksville hosted the first Florida Blueberry Festival in 2012, she didn't expect much of a boost for her then-new business.

Fortunately, she said, she was dead wrong.

"It was huge," Borgialli said of the event. "People were walking out of here with big chairs on top of their heads."

Not only has the festival weekend remained the best each year; it shows off her store to the out-of-town shoppers who sustain it.

"Honestly, if I had to depend on locals to support us, I would have been out of business a long time ago," she said.

Opponents of the plan to lease the former Quarry Golf Course to the Florida Blueberry Festival Inc. — which comes up for a vote of the Brooksville City Council on Feb. 6 — have focused on problems or potential problems with the agreement or the festival organization.

Really, though, the strongest argument against the move isn't about what's wrong, but what's right.

The downtown business owners I talked to said the festival really has done what organizer Michael Heard promised when she first pitched the idea: It's brought people downtown, let them shop in its stores and exposed them to the city's charms so they would come back and shop some more.

"During the Blueberry Festival, we do triple or four times what we normally do," said Catherine Reeves, owner of the Rising Sun Bistro & Market. "It sets us up for the whole summer."

Whatever the festival organizers' responsibility to the statewide Blueberry Growers Association, boosting downtown is its main reason for being. It's the reason that downtowns all over the state hold such events. And, especially relevant to this discussion, the connection to a distinctive locality is the main reason these events work.

The Cooter Festival in Inverness, the Kumquat Festival in Dade City, the Strawberry Festival in Plant City — these events all pitch something their town has and other places don't.

True, the Strawberry Festival is not quite in town, but on a dedicated grounds, like the Quarry site would be.

But it celebrates the productivity of the surrounding strawberry fields, some of the most productive in the nation. It's a true harvest festival.

Heard, on the other hand, has made little effort to reach out to Hernando growers, made no excuses for buying her berries from corporate suppliers.

"They are small farmers," she said of local growers in a December interview. "We are a regional, statewide event. That's what we're trying to do — promote blueberries as one of the special crops of the state of Florida."

But without that connection to the host community, what is special about eating blueberries in Brooksville? What makes it worth the drive?

The downtown. The old houses and the historic courthouse. The brick streets and live oaks. Unique businesses such as House of Passage and Rising Sun.

Heard has pointed out that downtown also has hard-to-climb hills and busy streets, especially the two state-maintained highways that are expensive and complicated to shut down during the festival.

The new location, south of downtown, would allow the festival to build an amphitheater and other amenities, and to stage several other events each year.

"It's going to have an impact much greater than the fact that it's a little ways away from downtown," said Sonny Vergara, a board member of the Brooksville Vision Foundation, which helped develop the lease plan.

"It has the potential to be a transformational project for the city of Brooksville."

I get it, and even admire the ambition behind the idea.

But I don't forget what the festival is all about — promoting downtown. And serving supermarket blueberries in an old rock quarry seems a strange way to go about it.

