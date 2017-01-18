DeWitt: Commissioners must address county's underfunded fire-rescue service

It's time for the Hernando County Commission to fix its fire department mess.

No, not that mess, the one commissioners can blame on a crew of dysfunctional amateurs in Hernando Beach.

I mean the other mess, the one they can blame only on themselves.

So much attention has been focused on the spectacular failures of and lurid stories about the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department, it's easy to overlook the far less sexy issue of the drastically underfunded Hernando County Fire Rescue.

To put it bluntly, the professionally staffed department the vast majority of county residents depend upon is broke. Actually, it is worse than broke; it's deeply in debt. And it got that way because of the cowardice of commissioners.

This started in July 2015, when fire Chief Scott Hechler presented a reasonable plan to ensure his department's solvency — an increase in fire fees, including bumping the annual cost to residents from $172 to $202.

This was all the more reasonable, Hechler said, because it represented only an $8 increase from a previous residential rate in place from 2009 until 2013.

But with Commissioner Wayne Dukes leading the charge and Commissioner Jeff Holcomb meekly tagging along, the commission instead went with a plan designed not to pay for a bedrock county service, but to placate an angry meeting-day crowd: a series of 3 percent increases over the next five years.

Then-commission Chairman Nick Nicholson at least had the decency to say he was worried about what this would mean for fire protection. But only former Commissioner Diane Rowden voted against the idea, pointing out the obvious fact that it wouldn't raise nearly enough money.

Rowden also could have pointed out that it meant throwing out $77,000 worth of work from the county consultant that created the financing plan, and that the crowd complaining about the proposed rate's supposedly unfair impact on their "fixed incomes" was disproportionately made up of retirees most likely to depend on the advanced life support services the department provides.

Come May of last year — election time — and Hechler again appeared before the commission to tell it that what he had said would happen is exactly what had happened. Reserves were headed to zero. Revenues were too meager to pay firefighters and keep engines running.

The commission boldly applied the flimsiest of Band-Aids, quietly agreeing to a five-year loan from the general fund of $7.5 million and no doubt thanking their lucky stars that they could do so at the tail end of a long meeting in a nearly deserted chamber.

The only surprise was that Dukes, the person most responsible for failing to find a permanent fix, had the nerve to ask, "How do we keep from having this same conversation … next year?"

He'll get his answer Tuesday, when the commission faces the choice of raising rates nearly $50 or laying off firefighters — at least 39 of them and maybe a lot more.

One or the other, or a combination of the two, is necessary to start paying off the loan and rebuilding the reserves to the required 18.5 percent. It's also needed for commissioners to establish credibility if they want to address the troubled departments in Hernando Beach or Brooksville.

Before they talk about fixing anybody else's problems, they need to prove they can fix their own.