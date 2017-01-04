Documents outline history of problems at Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department

HERNANDO BEACH — It has been weeks since Hernando County Fire Rescue took over first response to serious medical calls in Hernando Beach. And, despite promises to the contrary, Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Murdock still has not provided the county with critical staff rosters.

Even though Murdock told the County Commission on Dec. 6 that he would deliver the information, he hasn't because no one has contacted him to tell him where to send them, he told the Tampa Bay Times this week.

That response mirrors the evasive answers from the department as numerous serious public safety and financial problems have festered for years without resolution. The situation now threatens the future of the department as the County Commission seriously considers terminating their contract.

Three months ago, when the county appealed to Murdock to cooperate with Hernando County Fire Rescue to best serve their community by releasing the rosters, Murdock's formal answer was much more pointed.

He said he would share the critical staff rosters only "if it is advantageous for both departments.''

Public records released to the Times detail numerous instances of correspondence when volunteer department officials evaded direct requests by the county to produce financial documents, public safety information and other written proof that the department is both protecting its residents and meeting its contract requirements with the county.

At the Dec. 6 County Commission meeting, facing a staff recommendation to terminate the contract, commissioners opted to talk more before voting. Commissioners scheduled a Jan. 24 workshop. Before that, the fire department will host an open house at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association's Government Affairs Committee will conduct a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Building.

In recommending cancellation of the contract, county staffers pointed out numerous problems with the volunteers, including outright contract violations. Among the concerns was the failure to respond to 911 calls, failure to file timely audits and filing quarterly reports that appeared to include untrue information.

At the commission meeting, recently retired Hernando County Fire Chief Mike Nickerson urged the board to take action because the Hernando Beach volunteers had violated their contract from its inception in mid 2014.

This week, Murdock told the Times that he has been "blind-sided'' since he took over in May by a variety of issues and that he is trying to work with the county.

But public records reviewed by the Times corroborate the staff reports showing a history of continuing problems with the volunteer department, including failure to respond to issues brought to their attention.

The most troubling of the alleged contract violations include details of incidents when the department failed to respond to 911 calls in their west Hernando district. In a memo to commissioners, assistant county administrator and County Fire Chief Scott Hechler details serious breaches in protocol, including failure to acknowledge calls using the radio system.

"This inconsistent following of emergency communications protocol can potentially negatively impact patient care,'' Hechler wrote, because it delays the response of appropriately certified Hernando County emergency personnel when Hernando Beach, whose contract required a response, delayed responding or didn't respond.

Hechler describes two incidents, the first of which happened in July and involved a "priority-one" life-threatening emergency on Orient Drive in Hernando Beach. The volunteer department, which is required to have around-the-clock staffing, twice failed to respond to separate 911 dispatches.

Hernando County responded with its Engine 1 to assist the county ambulance that was heading to the call from more than 9 miles away. During the response, Murdock, who was working his full-time job at the Brooksville Fire Department, called in to say that a Hernando Beach volunteer district chief was on his way.

Because of that, the county canceled Engine 1, "assuming emergency medical services qualified volunteers were responding.'' But they never did, and the county's ambulance crew was left to handle the call unassisted.

Murdock said his heart sank that day when he was monitoring his radio from his job in Brooksville and his department didn't respond. After the second tone-out, he started calling his officers. The firefighter scheduled on duty that day didn't show up. Now, he said, his volunteers must text or call in to the district chief to confirm they are at work.

In late October, there was another call on Biscayne Drive, but the volunteer department never responded on the radio, and Hernando County Fire Rescue had to respond alone.

The department's lack of transparency regarding who is available at the volunteer station, their individual training and qualifications, and what equipment is on hand to respond has been a long-standing concern, and emails indicate that past chiefs refused to provide that information to the county. That impacts the quality of patient care, Hecher noted in his email. That lack of information led the county to take over initial responses starting on Dec. 1 and continuing to this day.

Heckler also found serious fault with the quarterly reports that Hernando Beach provides to justify its payments, which are collected by the county from property owners in the community. He noted that the volunteers "had an exactly 4 minute average response time (in the report), which is nearly statistically impossible. E911 dispatch ... data shows their actual average response time at 6 minutes and 38 seconds.''

The quarterly reports also document that the fire department had a contracted medical director in June 2015, Dr. John Opyoke. After questions by Hernando Fire Rescue officials in late July 2015, Opyoke wrote: "At this time I have no official status or position with the department.''

Murdock said Opyoke currently has a contract but that he has never talked to Opyoke or required his services for medical protocols, training or other issues. After the Times raised questions about Opyoke, Murdock said he tried to reach out to him, but did not get an immediate answer and does not know if he has ever been paid.

Emails obtained by the Times also demonstrate a variety of other issues with the volunteer department since it entered into a contract with the county in 2014, including:

• A $16,000 bill for service and equipment from Bradenton-based Ten-8 Fire Equipment Inc., including charges dating back to 2013, wasn't paid until the middle of last month, according to Murdock, after the county staff recommended termination of the fire department's contract.

• Financial reports show payments to the supposedly unpaid volunteers for administrative fees totaling $16,000 for the chief, $12,000 for the assistant chief and $8,000 for the administrative assistant.

• Multiple email exchanges push the department to complete its insurance requirements, including providing proof of insurance to the county, which Murdock said he just recently found out he had to do.

• Requests for required audits reach all the way back to the 2014 fiscal year, when the contract was first signed. None have been provided. Just before the hearing on terminating the contract, at the fire department's pleading, the county budget staff offered an extension to file the most recent audit.

