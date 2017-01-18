Doggie dining made legal in New Port Richey

Okay, so New Port Richey restaurants might not have meals on the menu for your dog like the Besa Grill in Clearwater does, but you can now legally take him along to dine with you to establishments with outdoor areas that have paid the one-time permit fee.

NEW PORT RICHEY — Local restaurant owners, some of whom already allow dogs in their outdoor patios and cafes, can now do so legally. But they are going to have to jump through some hoops.

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, the New Port Richey City Council approved on second reading a "dog-friendly dining" ordinance that requires restaurant owners to choose to pay a one-time $50 permit fee if they want to allows dogs in outdoor areas of their establishments. The ordinance came about after council member Chopper Davis learned that a local restaurant owner had been confronted by a state health inspector, which led to the discovery that the city had no ordinance concerning dogs in restaurants, as required by state law.

It came as a surprise to Mayor Rob Marlowe, who said he regularly sees dogs on patios at downtown restaurants.

"I really believe this is a housekeeping issue," Marlowe said before voting for the ordinance.

The ordinance — in compliance with a state law that allows local governments to enact rules allowing dogs at restaurants — will take away the risk of confrontation by health inspectors, but also will mean adhering to new city regulations outlined in the ordinance.

The new rules mandate that employees wash their hands after touching dogs, and they provide parameters for handling food with dogs around and for the timely removal of dog waste.

Restaurant owners who wish to take part in the program must also post their city permit, as well as signage stating that dogs are allowed on the premises. Owners will be required to place waterless hand sanitizer on each outside table, which bothered Davis until he learned from the city's attorney that it is a state law that must be included in the ordinance.

"I know (sanitizer containers) will disappear as quickly as sugar packets disappear," Davis said.

The ordinance did have its opponents, with Deputy Mayor Bill Phillips and council member Judy DeBella Thomas voting against it. Phillips expressed concern that a $50 fee will not cover the cost the city will incur in enforcing the ordinance.

"To me it's not defined well enough," he said.