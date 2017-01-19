Dormant issues resurfacing with election of new commission chairman

BROOKSVILLE — With a changing of the guard on the Hernando County Commission and the election of Wayne Dukes as chairman, several controversial issues that did not gain traction in the past are about to be resurrected.

Dukes told his colleagues earlier this month he is ready to end the county's requirement for a super-majority of commissioners to approve changes to the comprehensive plan and asked for that item to be placed on Tuesday's commission agenda. An effort last year to repeal the requirement failed.

"It takes three votes to do everything else we do,'' Dukes said.

That would include overturning the supermajority requirement.

Dukes also wants to spend down some of the approximately $6 million in the county's environmentally sensitive lands fund on projects at the Bayport pier and Hunter's Lake. A county legal review regarding use of the fund for the specific portion of the Hunter's Lake project Dukes proposed previously determined that the work didn't meet the criteria.

Initial reaction from fellow commissioners at last week's meeting was positive.

In 2006, just before rampant county growth ran headlong into the real estate bust, the super-majority requirement was proposed by then-Commissioner Jeff Stabins. He argued that the county's comprehensive plan was meant to be a long-term, long-view document that acts as the blueprint for growth. Because of that, he reasoned, changes to the comprehensive plan should require stronger support than a simple majority vote.

Stabins got significant grief for that proposal, both from his own Republican Party leadership and from builders and developers who saw the supermajority as a hindrance to growth in the county. Supporters congratulated him for helping to put the brakes on what they considered over development.

The rule, approved by a then-divided commission, requires four of five commissioners to approve changes to the comprehensive plan.

The rule came into play in 2015, when Cemex reanimated a plan to expand its rock-mining footprint in the county to include 573 acres owned by some of the county's most influential business people, who were offering the mining company a 20-year lease to pull lime rock from the location.

The board's sole Democrat at the time, Diane Rowden, strongly opposed the plan. Republican Jim Adkins announced during a public hearing on the expansion that he could not support it, which would have doomed the proposed change in the comprehensive plan had it come to a vote. Cemex ended up pulling its application.

Last year, after Commissioner Jeff Holcomb announced that he was taking leave from his commission post to serve in the Navy Reserve, Dukes suggested changing the super-majority rule because the commission would be down to just four members for the time Holcomb was gone. Commissioners Rowden and Adkins rejected the idea and, it was actually Holcomb who cast the final vote to stop the change.

Last week, Dukes said he thought it was time to revisit the issue. But the idea doesn't sit well with some.

DeeVon Quirolo, who led the fight against the mining expansion, is strongly opposed to ending the supermajority requirement. In the case of the mine, she said, the rule "worked for a good reason.''

The comprehensive plan is developed over time to guide the county in well-thought-out land use, Quirolo said.

"It means something,'' she said, and should require a higher level of support to be changed.

As for the environmentally sensitive lands fund, Dukes has suggested that the county should use money in the fund to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Hermine at Bayport Park. The park's pier has been closed since the late-summer storm. While money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will ultimately be used to cover the cost, Dukes suggested the money could be paid back to the sensitive lands fund — or not, should commissioners so choose.

He told the commission's two new members that the money previously had been used to buy up environmentally sensitive land across the county. But that isn't done anymore, he said, and the money is used only to maintain the properties. Other sensitive lands money has been used at Bayport in the past to build an aluminum deck, restrooms and a picnic area.

Dukes has also voiced interest in using sensitive lands money to pay for a clearing project that would remove mud and muck between the Hunter's Lake boat ramp and the lake itself. The sensitive lands fund was tapped by the commission last May for $150,000 to remove tussocks that clog portions of the lake, and state officials are working to remove additional tussocks, which are floating islands of vegetation that clog navigational routes.

A county legal review to examine that project agreed it was an appropriate use of the sensitive lands dollars, which were collected through a referendum voted on by county residents years ago.

That same review determined that the vacuuming, or dredging, that Dukes is now proposing would not meet the criteria for spending the money, and the commission talked about finding other dollars to do the work and to seek grants. Then-Commissioner Rowden argued that spending down the sensitive lands fund, which no longer gets an infusion of new funding because the dedicated tax millage ended several years ago, would hamper the county's work to maintain and oversee existing sensitive lands.

The commission at that time decided to look for other resources for the dredging, but an attempt at a state allocation and a try for a grant both failed.

Dukes said the county has the permit for the dredging work, and the price tag is about $275,000.

