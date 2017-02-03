Clear64° FULL FORECASTClear64° FULL FORECAST
Event honors top efforts in historic preservation

  • Times staff

Friday, February 3, 2017 6:29pm

ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg Preservation will honor individuals, associations and businesses seen as working to preserve, restore and complement the city's historic buildings and places.

Winners at the 2017 Preservation Awards Celebration will receive a flag that they can fly outside their home or business.

The awards "recognize exemplary efforts in historic preservation over a broad range of categories, from adaptive use to residential rehabilitation, and recognize those who have enlivened historic spaces which contribute to keeping St. Pete Special," the organization says.

The event will include an exhibit and sale of watercolor paintings of area landmarks by artist Robert Holmes, music by Dean Johanesen and refreshments.

The celebration will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Petersburg Woman's Club, 40 Snell Isle Blvd. NE. Tickets are $15 for St. Petersburg Preservation members and $20 for non-members. Go to stpetepreservation.org/event-2415284 for reservations.

