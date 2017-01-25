Fee, tax likely to rise to cover Hernando fire-rescue budget deficit

BROOKSVILLE — They won't formally vote on it for eight months, but Hernando County commissioners this week gave a nod of approval to an increase in fire fees.

The hike would involve the flat fee property owners now pay and a small property tax that hasn't been levied for several years.

The increase is supposed to get Hernando County Fire Rescue out of a financial hole that required fire administration to borrow $7.5 million from the county's general fund last year. The proposal would add 5 percent a year to the flat fee for the foreseeable future. It would restore the property tax, but ratchet that down as the county's fire service overcomes its revenue shortfall and builds back up its budget reserve.

Because of the way the commission is resolving the financial shortfall, commissioners won't have to vote on the plan until the second public hearing on the county's 2017-18 budget in September, Jon Jouben, deputy county attorney, told commissioners Tuesday.

Without the financial fix, county officials said they would have to lay off 59 firefighters and a training officer, shut down two of 13 engine companies and reduce staffing per engine from three firefighters to two.

Commissioners also gave their consensus to allow the Fire Department to fill seven open positions for firefighter/emergency medical technicians that had been frozen.

Funding for the service was the focus of a Tuesday afternoon workshop that was packed with Hernando County Fire Rescue personnel in bright fluorescent T-shirts, voicing pride in public service and their commitment to keeping staffing at a level that is sufficient to protect themselves and the community.

Under the proposal favored by commissioners, the current flat fire fee of $185.43 a year would rise to $194.70 during the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. In addition, there would be a 0.5-mill property tax, which amounts to 50 cents in tax for every $1,000 of appraised taxable value. For the owner of a house with a taxable value of $100,000, those two increases would amount to $59.27. The other option considered by the commission was simply raising the fixed fee for fire service from $185.43 to $234, which would have been an increase in the first year of $48.57.

Commissioner Steve Champion said he was concerned about simply raising the flat fee because he doubted it would ever decrease, but the combination of the flat fee and property tax would be reduced over time as the property tax is scaled back.

Assistant County Administrator and fire Chief Scott Hechler detailed how the fire-rescue service ended up in such a difficult financial position. He noted the challenge of assimilating Spring Hill Fire Rescue, evening out staff salaries between the two departments, adding staffers and then deciding to not follow recommendations in a study that would have paid for the increased costs.

Instead, two years ago, commissioners told Hechler to take a smaller budget increase and to cover costs by spending reserves, which is what he did, necessitating the request for the loan from the general fund.

Commission Chairman Wayne Dukes warned fellow commissioners the public would see the proposed increase as a tax hike and noted that the two new commissioners, Champion and John Allocco, had run their campaigns based on no increases in taxes.

Allocco noted that the current commission did not create the problem. Still, he said, "we want the community to not have to shoulder excessive burdens." He urged firefighters to do what they could do to keep down costs, especially overtime expenses.

Champion agreed that overtime pay is a major issue. Because the firefighters are represented by a union, county legal and human resources staffers reminded commissioners to not stray into a discussion of specifics that can only take place during formal contract bargaining.

Union president Sean Moulton assured commissioners that firefighters want to work as a team with the county and also want to know that they do not have to work with the constant fear of layoffs looming over their heads.

Contact Barbara Behrendt at bbehrendt@tampabay.com or (352) 848-1434.