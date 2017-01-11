Frustrations grow as debate continues over fire service in Hernando Beach

County Commissioner Nick Nicholson said it was "wholly absurd" that the county can't immediately end its contract with the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

BROOKSVILLE — Emotions ran high at this week's Hernando County Commission meeting over the divisive issue of whether the county should terminate its contract with the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

In the wake of the recent resignation of the volunteer department's medical director, harsh words about the department from the previous director and a former volunteer, and community meetings earlier this week, the polarizing controversy has Hernando Beach and county officials struggling for a solution.

At one point during Tuesday's commission meeting, Commissioner Nick Nicholson, in frustration, said it was "wholly absurd that we can't get rid of them,'' given the number of issues, which range from the department not responding to 911 calls to firefighters having sex at the station.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health's state emergency medical oversight official told the county that, without a medical director, the volunteer department "should not be responding to emergencies for the sake of delivering EMS care,'' county Fire Chief Scott Hechler told top county officials in an email.

On Friday, Hernando County Fire Rescue notified sheriff's emergency dispatchers to "start dispatching (county fire) units to medical calls within Hernando Beach, utilizing the same medical response model as we do throughout Hernando County,'' leaving the volunteer department as the first responder only for fires.

On Tuesday, Hernando Beach residents questioned why a commission workshop planned for later this month had been put off until Feb. 14. And Chuck Greenwell, who heads the government affairs committee of the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association, urged commissioners to have Hechler prepare a plan for coverage of Hernando Beach should the commission cancel its contract with the volunteer department.

Commission Chairman Wayne Dukes responded to questions about waiting until February, saying the county must follow a process to determine whether the department has violated its contract, and the 30-day response period won't be up until February. He also said that the first financial audits the department owes the county won't be in until then.

That prompted Nicholson's outburst, when he stressed that the financial information, some of which is more than a year late, is a relatively minor issue and that the county needs to act sooner due to the serious nature of the allegations against the volunteers.

An email delivered to commissioners this week by a former volunteer with the department details a series of issues he says he discovered. Formerly a career firefighter, Don Bisson called the Fire Department "the worst run fire department I have ever seen."

"If the residents are thinking they are getting any form of fire/EMS service they are deceiving themselves. It is unprofessional to say the least,'' Bisson wrote. "The county should take over the coverage.''

He detailed his concerns about being given a key and pager before the department checked his credentials, walking in on firefighters drinking beer, and he reported that once, "I walked into the day room and a firefighter and a girl were engaging in sex. I left.''

After a heated discussion about what the volunteers could and couldn't do and what responsibilities the county has for emergency medical services in Hernando Beach, Dukes, who has been a steadfast supporter of the volunteers, said he would cancel the contract with them immediately if he could because, "I'm sick of it.''

Commissioners agreed that a workshop regarding the department's future would be set for Feb. 14 and that an item would be placed on the commission's regular meeting agenda that day, which would give commissioners the ability to immediately cancel the contract and take over the operation.

How the county would operate in Hernando Beach has been a big question for residents, who have feared an increase in fire insurance costs and a delay in response times should the volunteer station on Shoal Line Boulevard close. The closest county station is east side of U.S. 19 on Spring Hill Drive.

In an email from Hechler to county commissioners this week, the chief assured them that if the county approves placing a county engine staffed by county personnel who can deliver advanced life support services to the community at the existing Hernando Beach station, the engine would only rarely leave the zone including Hernando Beach. Running statistics from other similarly placed advanced life support engines in the county, Hechler noted that those engines were in their districts between 91.1 percent and 99.4 percent of the time.

Greenwell, who led a town hall meeting in Hernando Beach on Monday, told fellow residents that getting only basic life support services from the Hernando Beach volunteers was shortchanging the community. He asked volunteer Chief David Murdock, who spoke at the meeting, to provide his own plan in writing for how he could provide advanced life support services to the community.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times earlier this month, Murdock said he hopes state law changes, allowing non-transport departments like his to provide advanced life support, but there was no other initiative under way. To date, no state legislator has sponsored such a bill for this year's legislative session.

Hernando Beach residents also discussed the resignation of their medical director, Dr. John Opyoke. He quit Dec. 30 and reported in a scathing letter to the Fire Department and the county that his services had never been used and he had never been paid since his contract was approved in August 2015. He wrote that his contract had been breached, and he demanded payment for the length of his contract.

The previous medical director, Dr. Michael LoGuidice, who is currently the county's medical director for EMS, left his Hernando Beach duties in October 2014, nearly a year before Opyoke got his contract. LoGuidice said in an email to the Times that the department ran "rogue'' during the time it was without a medical director, a claim backed up by county records.

Both former medical directors paint of picture of volunteer Fire Department leaders who spoke of lofty improvements, but never delivered.

LoGuidice took that criticism a step further, targeting Dukes, the county commissioner who represents Hernando Beach.

"I feel bad for the residents of Hernando Beach because their county commissioner has failed to act on several occasions to ensure that timely quality medical care was provided to the residents,'' LoGuidice told the Times. "Their tax dollars were taken to pay for salaries of leaders that were incompetent in the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department.''

"It's not true,'' Dukes said of LoGuidice's statement.

He said he didn't want to say more about LoGuidice, but did acknowledge that the volunteers will have to step back from providing emergency medical services and that the department will have a difficult time finding a new medical director.

