Hernando commission balks at new utility fee

BROOKSVILLE — A proposal to bring an additional $1.4 million into Hernando County's general fund annually by treating the county's utility service like the county would treat private utility services stalled during a County Commission workshop this week.

Last year, the commission established a way for the county to charge something called a "payment in lieu of a franchise fee.'' The revenue from the fee, which would appear on utility bills, would be transferred from the county's utility company to the county's general fund as compensation for the use of county rights of way.

Private companies compensate the county for use of rights of way by paying a franchise fee.

While the previous commission was moving toward the new payments because commissioners did not want to increase property taxes to generate more general fund revenue, according to county officials, the timing to implement them hit just as new commissioners John Allocco and Steve Champion took office in December. They balked at the idea and urged further discussion, which is why Tuesday's workshop was scheduled.

The proposal would have cost the county's average water and wastewater customer approximately $3.06 per month and 85 cents a month for water-only customers. Robert Ori, the county's rate analyst through Public Resources Management Group, showed commissioners a chart, which demonstrated that even with the new fee, Hernando County's utility rates would be lower than those for other similar and nearby systems.

When the county took over Florida Water Services years ago, the county continued to charge franchise fees for awhile. But, after a lawsuit over the utility acquisition, the county legal staff noted, the payments were stopped and the county never implemented payments in lieu of franchise fees.

Commissioners had a variety of concerns about the proposal.

Allocco said it didn't make sense to charge the extra fees when county was already maintaining the rights of way. "How do we sell that'' to the community? he said.

Deputy county attorney Jon Jouben explained that the fee was actually more of a payment for use of the rights of way.

"If the fees were to be collected from a private company, the county would likely just go ahead and do it without all of the discussion," but in this case the scrutiny is because the county owns the utility, Champion said. He said that if the county did collect the added fee, it should be put in a separate fund for water-related or recreation-related uses.

The benefit of that would be that any project earmarked for the funds would have to come back to the County Commission for discussion, County Administrator Len Sossamon said.

Commissioner Nick Nicholson said the county already maintains rights of way, and the public will perceive the payments as a tax. "I'm not going to do it."

Allocco said he wanted to see more transparency, and Champion wasn't comfortable with raising the additional money and then "just spend away.''

"The board seems interested in not doing this,'' commission Chairman Wayne Dukes said. He noted of the current commission, "None of you are into taxes,'' so the issue should be dropped for now.

County staffers explained that any of the commissioners can bring it back if they decide later that the idea has merit.