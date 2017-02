Hernando Government Meetings for Feb. 10

Here is a listing of public meetings scheduled for this week:

Monday

Hernando County Planning and Zoning Commission, 9 a.m., commission chambers, Hernando County Government Center, 20 N Main St., Brooksville.

Tuesday

Hernando County Commission, 9 a.m. meeting and 2 p.m. workshop, commission chambers, Hernando County Government Center, 20 N Main St., Brooksville.

Hernando County School Board, 10 a.m. informal board meeting, James K. Austin Training Room, 919 N Broad St., Brooksville; 2 p.m. workshop and 7 p.m. board meeting, School Board meeting room, 919 N Broad St., Brooksville.

Brooksville Beautification Board, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.

Wednesday

Brooksville Cemetery Advisory Board, 3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.

Brooksville Police Pension Board, 5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.