Hillsborough reaches deal to collect Airbnb taxes starting Feb. 1

TAMPA — Visitors can no longer avoid paying bed taxes in Hillsborough County by passing up local hotels and staying in private homes advertised on the popular website Airbnb.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector's office said Wednesday it has signed a voluntary collection agreement with Airbnb that requires the peer-to-peer rental company to collect taxes on each night booked through its online portal. Its service allows homeowners to offer their homes or rooms in their homes as paid lodging, similar to a hotel.

The deal will go into effect Feb. 1, meaning the county will just miss out on collecting from Airbnb customers in town for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9. Still, the company projects the deal will bring in an extra $250,000 in new annual tax revenue to Hillsborough County if bookings at least match 2016 levels.

Tax Collector Doug Belden said the county won important concessions from the company during almost a year of negotiations, including the ability to audit data on room rates and length of stays to verify that the money turned over is accurate.

The contract also includes a look-back provision that preserves the county's right to collect back taxes from Airbnb landlords.

"There is a right way to do things and if you can't do it the right way, you don't do it at all," Belden said.

Hotels, motels, RV parks and other short-term rentals in Hillsborough levy a 5 percent tax, known as the tourist development or bed tax, on every dollar paid. The money goes toward the county's tourism marketing budget and to maintain its sports stadiums and other tourist destinations.

But no bed tax was collected from the estimated $5.1 million that Airbnb hosts in Hillsborough earned by renting out lodgings during this year. Most of that – about $4.5 million – was from stays in Tampa, where roughly 600 Airbnb hosts welcomed about 32,000 guests.

That's an increase of almost 200 percent over 2015, making Tampa one of Airbnb's fastest-growing markets, the company reported.

The additional taxes from the deal will help Hillsborough better compete with other Florida counties — including Pinellas — that already have deals with Airbnb, said Santiago Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, Hillsborough's tourism agency. It will also help the county in its bid to exceed the $30 million bed tax threshold needed to be designated one of the state's "high tourism impact" counties.

Hillsborough is on pace to reach that mark for the first time this year. The designation gives the county the option of raising the bed tax rate to 6 percent.

"It's Christmas come early," Corrada said. "This is a very competitive industry we're in. It's great we will also be collecting the tax and be on the same playing field."

Hillsborough County struggled to find common ground with Airbnb for about eight months.

Read more: Airbnb nears tax deal with Hillsborough County as college football championship nears

The company did not want to divulge private information about its users but Belden insisted that his office needed a way to verify it was collecting all applicable taxes. It will not get the names of Airbnb hosts but will get data on rates and length of stays.

Airbnb also agreed to drop a look-back provision that would have waived all liability for any past unpaid taxes as well as a request to exempt the contract with Hillsborough from state open records laws.

Belden said the county's agreement should serve as a model for other jurisdictions around Florida.

But Pinellas Tax Collector Diane Nelson said her office collects taxes from Airbnb the same way that it does from property managers who manage hundreds of condos on behalf of their owners.

Airbnb collected $900,000 in bed taxes for Pinellas County in 2016 after the two sides agreed on a contract at the end of last year. Under the deal, her auditor can request more information from the company and, if still not satisfied, can audit the Airbnb host.

"My chief auditor feels very comfortable or I wouldn't have moved forward with it," Nelson said.

A bigger concern for Nelson is that some online travel companies, including HomeAway, Vacation Rental by Owner and FlipKey, do not submit taxes at all.

Hillsborough's deal with Airbnb comes a little more than one month after another breakthrough in the battle between the so-called sharing economy and local government regulation. On Nov. 9, the Public Transportation Commission approved an agreement for ridesharing firms Uber and Lyft to operate legally in Hillsborough County.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said those deals will help Tampa attract new businesses and appeal more to millenials.

"Airbnb, Uber and Lyft are all disruptive technologies that are changing the way we do business," he said. "Tampa needs to be a place that welcomes that."

Contact Christopher O'Donnell at codonnell@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3446. Follow @codonnell_Times.