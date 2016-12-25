Initiative aims to help young black men in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — Erik Smith was born in Connecticut and spent 18 years of his life in Cleveland.

Yet from the first day he stepped foot in St. Petersburg in 2011, Smith said he felt right at home. The largely black neighborhoods of southern St. Petersburg are like a close-knit family to him.

"It's family, with every dynamic associated with family involved," Smith said about the community. "It's one of those places where you never have to be concerned about where you fit."

Now Smith and others are focused on helping the most vulnerable young men living south of downtown find their fit.

In January, the city will launch the Cohort of Champions Youth Training Initiative, a program designed to help 100 black boys and young men ages 12 to 24.. Through a mix of educational, entrepreneurial and enrichment programs, the initiative will target young people at risk of facing trouble in life and help them battle back from rocky backgrounds.

Aided by community-based organizations, participants will have access to job training and team-building workshops. They'll be introduced to mentors and learn things such as preparing for life after high school and planning a career. They'll also receive training on proper nutrition and tips on how to cook for and lead a healthy lifestyle.

"We're focusing on overcoming illiteracy, we're focusing on overcoming poverty and we're focusing on overcoming the detrimental impact of fatherless families," said the Rev. Kenny Irby, director of the program.

The plan is a part of Mayor Rick Kriseman's My Brother's and Sister's Keeper initiative, a program modeled after President Barack Obama's My Brother's Keeper. The national campaign addresses opportunity gaps for boys and young men of color.

Kriseman's version, a mentoring program to open opportunities in education and employment for both boys and girls, was implemented in St. Petersburg this year after a violent end to 2015. A string of six shootings involving young people over the course of the final two months accounted for more than half of the city's homicides last year.

Couple the violence with struggling schools and Irby, community intervention director for the Police Department, sees the city as ripe for Kriseman's program. He considers the Cohort of Champions initiative to be the signature piece to the My Brother's and Sister's Keeper campaign to curb the affects of marginalization largely affecting young black men and boys.

"While this is the Sunshine City where people come to work and play and have fun, it is not immune to the more pathological challenges across the nation that fundamentally are born out of poor educational environments and school systems that are ineffectively serving our children in disproportionate numbers," Irby said.

The application process closed last month, and Irby said the initiative is seeking the hardest-hit boys — young men who may be struggling in school, who come from families without a father in the home or who may have had a run-in with the law.

In addition to helping young adults and teens, the program is focused on what it calls "wrap-around" services, in which the whole family, not just the child, is aided by the initiative.

"So if the mom is unemployed, she'll be helped," said Gypsy Gallardo, a chairwoman on one of the program's subcommittees. "She'll be helped to access the training or the prep that she needs and helped to be placed into a job and supported."

Gallardo is the publisher and editor-in-chief of Power Broker magazine in the bay area and also helps lead a campaign to reduce poverty in St. Petersburg. In February, she helped lobby the city to implement the My Brother's and Sister's Keeper program and hopes the Cohort of Champions has a positive effect on youths who may be in serious need of mentoring programs.

"It'll reach the unreached," she said. "Those who are not currently being served by other initiatives."

Smith, chair of another of the initiative's subcommittees, echoed Gallardo's sentiments. He said he wants to help provide an environment for young people that's nurturing and allows them to grow, especially if they're seeking second chances.

The initiative's first year is essentially a pilot project, but he hopes it'll be successful enough to expand and reach more boys in need. It is also run by volunteers and funded through $750,000 the city set aside in its budget for the My Brother's and Sister's Keeper initiative.

Since arriving in St. Petersburg, Smith has focused on helping advance the lives of the city's black community. He joined the Pinellas County Urban League the moment he got to the city and believes helping those within the black community achieve success is important.

"These folks look like me and have endured a level of pain and disenfranchising that still exists," Smith said. "And I want to do my part to be supportive the best that I can."

